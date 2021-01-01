पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शन:सिंघू बॉर्डर पर हमले को लेकर युवाओं ने नूरपुरबेदी में निकाला रोष मार्च

नूरपुरबेदी6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्षेत्र के सैकड़ों नौजवानों ने मंगलवार को सिंघू बॉर्डर पर धरने प्रदर्शन में जुटे हुए किसानों पर गुंडा तत्वों द्वारा हमला किए जाने और पत्रकारों को जानबूझकर दिल्ली पुलिस द्वारा पकड़ने के विरोध में रोष मार्च निकाला। यह मार्च करीब 30 किलोमीटर एरिया में निकाला गया। इसमें सैकड़ों ट्रैक्टर चालक नौजवान किसान मौजूद थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि वह किसी कीमत पर भी धक्काशाही बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे। अगर सरकार लाठी गोली के दम पर आंदोलन को दबाना चाहती है तो यह उसकी गलती है। हम 6 फरवरी को व्यापक भारत बंद के दौरान पूरे जिला रोपड़ को जाम करेंगे। किरती किसान मोर्चा तथा समूह किसान मोर्चा की टीमों द्वारा सामूहिक रूप से इस बंद को सफलतापूर्वक मुकम्मल कराया जाएगा तथा इसके बाद हजारों की तादाद में दिल्ली के बॉर्डर पर हो रही धक्केशाही के खिलाफ वहां पहुंचेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि लाल किले पर जो घटना हुई वह शरारती तत्वों का काम था उससे किसानों को कोई लेना नहीं है। इसकी आड़ में अगर किसानों को दबाने की कोशिश की गई तो वह बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे। बल्कि पहले से ज्यादा तादात में वहां जाकर किसानी के हक में तथा काले कानून रद्द करवाने के लिए संघर्ष जारी रखेंगे। इस मौके रुपिंदर सिंह, जगमन सिंह, अरपन, वीर सिंह, विक्की, हरनेक सिंह, नरिंदर सिंह, लखवीर सिंह, जोनी, भोला, काला, बलजीत सिंह, केसर सिंह, तजवीर सिंह, तजिंदर सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser