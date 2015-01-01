पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:मिलीभगत से बैराज पर लगे कर्मियों पर कार्रवाई न होने पर संघर्ष कमेटी ने चीफ इंजीनियर दफ्तर घेरा

शाहपुरकंडी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कहा-जल्द गलत ढंग से लगे लोगों पर कार्रवाई न हुई तो टावर व टैंकी पर चढ़ करेंगे प्रदर्शन

बैराज बांध संघर्ष कमेटी जैनी जुगियाल ने निर्माणाधीन बैराज बांध से प्रभावित परिवारों को रोजगार देने और बैराज बांध पर मिलीभगत से लगे लोगों पर कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर अध्यक्ष दयाल सिंह की अध्यक्षता में चीफ इंजीनियर कार्यालय का घेराव किया। कमेटी सदस्यों ने बैराज बांध प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। प्रधान दयाल सिंह ने कहा कि वह 15 वर्षों से रोजगार की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन व धरने दे रहे हैं, पर उनकी उचित मांगों के समाधान के लिए बांध प्रशासन, जिला प्रशासन व पंजाब सरकार कोई हल कर रही है। इस कारण बांध प्रभावित परिवारों में रोष की लहर है।

उन्होंने बताया कि धारकलां के पूर्व एसडीएम ने उनकी कमेटी की शिकायत पर जांच कर पाया था कि बैराज बांध पर लगभग 50 लोग गलत ढंग से रोजगार प्राप्त कर चुके हैं। इसके लिए उन्होंने पूरी रिपोर्ट जिलाधीश व पंजाब सरकार को भी दी है, परंतु अभी तक उक्त गलत ढंग से लगे हुए कर्मचारियों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। उन्होंने बताया कि इसी प्रकार बैराज बांध पर कार्यरत एक पटवारी ने अधिकारियों से मिलीभगत कर अपने किसी रिश्तेदार को औसती कोटे के आधार पर नौकरी दिलवाई है। कमेटी ने आरटीआई के माध्यम से यह जानकारी जुटाई थी। इस मामले में डीएसपी धारकलां जांच कर रहे हैं, पर 80 दिन बाद भी कार्रवाई

नहीं हुई है। कमेटी ने बैराज बांध प्रशासन को चेतावनी दी कि यदि शीघ्र उचित प्रभावित परिवारों को रोजगार न दिया और गलत ढंग से लगे लोगों पर ठोस कार्रवाई न की तो टावर व टैंकी पर चढ़कर प्रदर्शन करेंगे। इस मौके पर कुलविंद्र सिंह, शरम सिंह, शिंगारा सिंह, गौरव पंडित, जापान सिंह, कुलदीप सिंह, दिलबाग सिंह, कर्ण सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, गुरिंद्र सिंह, औंकार सिंह प्यारा सिंह सहित अन्य सदस्य मौजूद थे।

