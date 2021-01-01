पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:गलत ढंग से नौकरी पाने वाले लोगों पर कार्रवाई करने की मांग, चीफ इंजीनियर दफ्तर के बाहर दिया धरना

शाहपुरकंडी6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैराज बांध औसती संघर्ष कमेटी का धरना 14वें दिन भी जारी, संघर्ष कमेटी ने की नारेबाजी

बैराज बांध औसती संघर्ष कमेटी ने प्रधान दयाल सिंह की अध्यक्षता में अपने रोजगार व गलत ढंग से लगे हुए लोगों पर कार्रवाई करने की मांग को लेकर बांध प्रशासन के चीफ इंजीनियर कार्यालय के बाहर 14 वें दिन भी प्रदर्शन जारी रखा। प्रभावित परिवारों व संघर्ष कमेटी ने मांग करते हुए कहा कि बैराज बांध प्रशासन पर कार्यरत कुछेक कर्मचारियों व अधिकारियों ने आपसी मिलीभगत कर, अपने रिश्तेदारों व अन्य लोगों को नौकरी दिलवाई है, जिसकी जांच में भी इस बात की पूरी तरह पुष्टि हुई है।

हालांकि जांच अधिकारी पूर्व एसडीएम धार कलां ने अपनी पूरी जांच की रिपोर्ट जिला प्रशासन , बांध प्रशासन व सरकार को दी है, परंतु अभी तक उक्त गलत ढंग से लगे हुए लोगों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। कमेटी की और से आरटीआई के माध्यम से लेकर पुलिस, बाँध प्रशासन व जिला प्रशासन को दी है, परंतु तीन माह का समय बीत जाने पर भी उक्त आरोपी पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है।

प्रभावित परिवारों ने बताया कि निर्माणाधीन बैराज बांध के लिए उनकी खेती बाली भूमि को अधिगृहित किेया गया है तथा उनके प्रभावित परिवारों को कोई रोजगार नहीं दिय गया है, जिसकारण वह लोग अपने धरने को लगातार जारी रख्र रहे है। इस अवसर पर ओमकार सिंह, गुरिंद्र सिंह, शरम सिंह, कुलविदर सिंह , पलविंद्र सिंह , जसपाल सिंह, गौरव, दिलावर सिंह उपस्थित थे। चीफ इंजीनियर एसके सलुजा ने बताया कि उनके बांध प्रशासन की ओर से सभी उचित प्रभावित परिवारों की सूचि जल स्त्रोत विभाग को भेज दी गई है तथा उच्चाधिकारियों की और से जो भी आदेश जारी होगें, बांध प्रशासन वैसा ही करेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser