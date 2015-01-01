पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:हिमाचल के सीएम जयराम ठाकुर ने रणजीत सागर डैम पर स्थिति का लिया जायजा

शाहपुरकंडी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अधिकारियों से बैठक करते हिमाचल प्रदेश के सीएम जयराम ठाकुर।

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने मंगलवार शाम शाहपुरकंडी के रणजीत सागर बांध परियोजना पर पहुंचे। उनके साथ हिमाचल के वन मंत्री राकेश पठानिया भी थे। सुजानपुर के विधायक दिनेश बब्बू, चीफ इंजीनियर संदीप सलुजा, डीसी संयम अग्रवाल, एसएसपी जीएस खुराना, डीसी कांगड़ा राकेश प्रजापति और अन्य अधिकारियों ने उनका स्वागत किया। सीएम जयराम ठाकुर ने डैम के चीफ इंजीनियर एसके सलूजा से स्थिति की जानकारी ली।

चीफ इंजीनियर ने बताया कि बांध परियोजना पर सरकार के 3800 करोड़ रुपए व्यय हुए है और जहां से 600 मेगावाट बिजली उत्पादन हो सकता है। अब तक लगभग 12 हजार करोड़ रुपए की आय बिजली उत्पादन से हो चुकी है। प्रतिवर्ष इस बांध परियोजना से दो हजार मिलियन यूनिट बिजली तैयार हो रही है, जिससे सरकार को 600 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक आय प्रतिवर्ष हो रही है।

उन्होंने बताया कि रणजीत सागर बांध परियोजना की दूसरी इकाई शाहपुरकंडी बैराज को राष्ट्रीय प्रोजेक्ट घोषित किया गया है, वह भी वर्ष 2023 तक बन जाएगा, जिससे 206 मेगावाट बिजली उत्पादन होगा। सीएम जयराम ठाकुर ने कहा कि रणजीत सागर बांध परियोजना पर पर्यटन की भी अपार संभावनाएं है और इसके साथ ही हिमाचल प्रदेश लगने के कारण इसका महत्व और अधिक बढ़ गया है। इस मौके पर डीआरओ अरविंद्र प्रकाश वर्मा, एसडीएम नूरपुर विपिन वर्मा, एसई व्यास देव, एसई जेपी सिंह, एक्सईएन लखविंदर सिंह, एक्सईएन विक्रांत आनंद, अभिनंदन सिंह थे।

