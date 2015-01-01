पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मछली:आरएसडी परियोजना की झील से अवैध रूप से पकड़ी डेढ़ क्विंटल मछली बरामद

शाहपुरकंडी4 घंटे पहले
रणजीत सागर बांध परियोजना की झील से मछली पकड़ने का ठेका हिमाचल के आफताब ने एक करोड़ 28 लाख में लिया है। पर कई लोग झील से अवैध रूप से मछली पकड़ रहे हैं। ठेकेदार आफताब ने बताया कि उनकी टीम ने गांव चमरोड़ में एक आदमी से उसकी कार से झील से पकड़ी करीब डेढ़ क्विंटल मछली पकड़ी। पकड़ी गई मछली सहित कार को काबू कर धारकलां पुलिस स्टेशन में सूचना दी, पर अभी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। ठेकेदार ने बांध प्रशासन व पुलिस विभाग से मांग की कि पकड़े गए व्यक्ति पर कार्रवाई की जाए।

वहीं, धारकलां पुलिस स्टेशन के एसएचओ इंस्पेक्टर परमजीत कुमार ने बताया कि अभी ठेकेदार से कोई लिखित शिकायत नहीं दी है, जिस कारण वह कार्रवाई नहीं कर सकते। वहीं, प्रोजेक्ट मंडल के एक्सईएन जसरोटिया ने बताया कि ठेकेदार की जिम्मेदारी बनती है कि वह मछली पकड़ने वालों पर शिकंजा कसे। यदि वह उनके विभाग को शिकायत करता है तो वह भी पुलिस को अवैध रूप से मछली पकड़ने वाले लोगों पर कार्रवाई के लिए पत्र लिखेंगे।

