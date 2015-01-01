पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:तरेहटी के छप्पड़ में भरी गंदगी से लोग परेशान, प्रदर्शन

शाहपुरकंडी3 घंटे पहले
गांव तरेहटी में सरकारी स्कूल, मंदिर व बस्ती के पास पुराने छप्पड़ की सफाई न होने के विरोध में लोगों ने प्रशासन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। चेयरमैन अनुज शर्मा, दया शंकर, पूर्व सरपंच मनोज शर्मा, सुशील बांसल, रविंद्र कुमार, रवि कुमार, सुमित कुमार ने बताया कि उनके घरों के पास यह छप्पड़ मुसीबत का कारण बना हुआ है। पूरा दिन बदबू आती रहती है। इस तालाब की सफाई, रिपेयर व गंदे पानी की निकासी के लिए कई बार संबंधित पंचायत व अन्य अधिकारियों को अवगत करवाया गया, पर अभी तक कोई समाधान नहीं हुआ है। लोगों ने जिला प्रशासन से मांग की कि छप्पड़ का निरीक्षण कर इसे शीघ्र साफ करवाया जाए। लोगों ने

बताया कि कई लोग अपने मरे हुए पशुओं को इस छप्पड़ में फेंक देते हैं, जिससे कोई भयानक बीमारी भी फैल सकती है। लोगों ने प्रशासन व पंचायत विभाग को चेतावनी दी कि यदि शीघ्र ही छप्पड़ की सफाई व अन्य कार्य नहीं किए गए तो वह सभी लोग एकजुट होकर सड़क जाम करने के लिए विवश हो जाएंगे।

उधर, ब्लॉक पंचायत विकास अधिकारी नीरू बाला ने बताया कि उक्त छप्पड़ की सफाई व रिपेयर के लिए शीघ्र ही पंचायत सचिव को भेज स्थिति की जानकारी लेकर मनरेगा के तहत कार्य करवा दिया जाएगा। छप्पड़ों की सफाई के लिए सरकार से विशेष निर्देश जारी हुए हैं। शीघ्र ही ठोस व्यवस्था की जाएगी। उधर, सरपंच निर्मल देवी ने बताया कि छप्पड़ की सफाई के लिए संबंधित विभाग को कई बार कहा गया है, लेकिन अभी तक समस्या का हल नहीं हो सका है।

