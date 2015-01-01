पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जागरूकता कार्यक्रम:प्रेजेंटेशन पब्लिक स्कूल जुगियाल में मानवाधिकारों पर कार्यक्रम कराया

शाहपुरकंडी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रेजेंटेशन पब्लिक स्कूल जुगियाल में एमडी शीतल सिंह बाजवा, चेयरपर्सन रेणु शर्मा व अध्यक्ष देवेंद्रपाल शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में विश्व मानवाधिकार दिवस के उपलक्ष्य पर जागरूकता कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। शीतल सिंह बाजवा ने बताया कि पूरे विश्व में मानव के हितों की रक्षा के लिए यह दिवस मनाया जाता है ताकि मानवों के हितों का हनन न हो सके।

उन्होंने बताया कि विशेषकर मातृशक्ति के अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए जहां महिला आयोग कार्य करता है, वहीं मानवाधिकार संगठन व आयोग भी मानव पर होने वाले अत्याचार व अन्याय का संज्ञान लेकर उसका समाधान करने का प्रयास करता है। उन्होंने बताया कि हमें भारतीय संविधान के तहत मानवों के अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए विशेष अधिकार मिले हैं।

इसके साथ ही हमें दूसरे के अधिकारों की सुरक्षा के लिए भी पूरी तरह सावधान रहने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने स्टूडेंट्स को अन्य के अधिकारों का सम्मान करने के लिए भी प्रेरित किया। इस मौके प्रबंधक निदेशक साहिब एसएस बाजवा, चेयरपर्सन रेणु शर्मा, अध्यक्ष डीपी शर्मा, प्रिंसिपल नीना हांडा, कोऑर्डिनेटर रेणुका त्रिखा, कुमार सोनू, रजनी, एकता, रेणु मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें