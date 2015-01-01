पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:आईटीआई के पास बुजुर्ग दंपति से लूट, महिला से 45 हजार रुपए से भरा बैग छीनकर ले गए 3 बाइक सवार

टांडा2 घंटे पहले
  • एक हफ्ते में ही चोरी ओर लूट की 8 वारदातें, सीसीटीवी में कैद होने के बाद भी आरोपी पकड़ से बाहर

टांडा इलाके में पिछले एक हफ्ते में 8 चोरी व लूट की वारदातें हो चुकी हैं लेकिन पकड़ा काेई नहीं गया है। मंगलवार दोपहर टांडा हरसीपिंड रोड पर दिनदहाड़े आईटीआई के नजदीक 3 मोटरसाइकिल सवार लुटेरों ने एक मोटरसाइकिल सवार बुजुर्ग दंपति को निशाना बनाते हुए महिला से उसका पर्स छीन लिया। महिला के मुताबिक पर्स में 45 हजार रुपए और कुछ जहरूरी कागजात थे।

बुजुर्ग हरबंस सिंह निवासी गांव मानपुर पसवाला थाना टांडा ने बताया की वह भैंस खरीदने के लिए हरसीपिंड गांव वाल्मीकि कालोनी जा रहे थे। जब वो टांडा हरसीपिंड आइटीआई के नजदीक पहुंचे तो पीछे से आए 3 मोटरसाइकिल सवार लुटेरों ने पीछे बैठी पत्नी के हाथ में पकड़ा हुआ पर्स छीना व फरार हो गए। इस संबंधी थाना टांडा में शिकायत दर्ज करवा दी है।

इससे पहले रविवार और सोमवार की रात चोरों ने दो वारदातों को अंजाम दिया। चोरों ने सरकारी अस्पताल के सामने एक मेडिकल स्टोर को निशाना बनाते हुए छत के रास्ते अंदर आकर करीब 40 हजार की नकदी चोरी ली।

जाजा में घर से गहने व नकदी चोरी

चोरों ने गांव जाजा के एक घर को निशाना बनाते हुए घर के अंदर पड़े सोने के गहने, नकदी और इनवर्टर बैटरी चोरी कर ली। थाना टांडा को दी शिकायत में बलविंदर कौर ने बताया कि वह 2 दिन के लिए अपनी शादीशुदा लड़की को मिलने गई थी। पीछे से चोर घर से एक तोला सोना, 10 हजार कैश व इनवर्टर बैटरी चोरी कर ले गए।

इलेक्टॉनिक शॉप में सीढ़ी के रास्ते जा रहा चोर सीसीटीवी में कैद, भागा

एक चोर ने सीढ़ी से इलेक्ट्रॉनिक की दुकान की छत पर चढ़कर चोरी करने की कोशिश की पर दुकान मालिक का घर साथ होने के कारण उठ जाने के कारण चोर फरार हो गया। चोर की फुटेज सीसीटीवी में कैद हाे गई।

