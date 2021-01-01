पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हाॅकी टूर्नामेंट:जग्गी क्लब ने एकतरफा मुकाबले में दशमेश क्लब होशियारपुर को 5-0 से दी शिकस्त

तारागढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिलबाग सिंह जग्गी की याद में ओपन हाॅकी टूर्नामेंट कराया

शहीद भगत सिंह स्पोर्टस क्लब झेला आमदा शकरगढ़ की तरफ से प्रधान कुलदीप सिंह सेखों और बलविन्दर सिंह जग्गी के नेतृत्व में कराए जा रहे पहले दिलबाग सिंह जग्गी यादगारी ओपन हाॅकी टूर्नामेंट के दूसरे दिन मैच में जग्गी क्लब झेला की टीम ने दशमेश स्पोर्ट्स क्लब होशियारपुर की टीम को एकतरफा मुकाबले में 5-0 के अंतर से हराया। 60 मिनट के मैच में दशमेश क्लब का कोई खिलाड़ी एक भी गोल दागने में सफल नहीं हो सका। गुरदासपुर और शादीपुर की टीम के बीच खेले गए मुकाबले में गुरदासपुर 3-1 से विजयी रहा। दूसरे मैचों में चीमा अकाडमी ने शादीपुर की टीम को 3-0 और पाखरपुरा की टीम ने पप्पी इलेवन को 4-2 के अंतर से जीत दर्ज की। पहले मैच का उद्घाटन तारागढ़ के एसएचओ राजेश हसतीर और ठाकुर बरियाम सिंह ने किया।

एसएचओ ने कहा कि खेल किसी भी व्यक्ति के सर्वपक्षीय विकास के लिए बढ़िया साधन है। नौजवान वर्ग को अच्छे समाज के निर्माण के लिए नशों का त्याग करके खेलों में अधिक से अधिक हिस्सा लेना चाहिए। यहां पूर्व सरपंच छज्जू राम जगी, करनैल सिंह जग्गी, सेवा मुक्त इंस्ट्रक्टर जरनैल सिंह जग्गी, सुरिन्दर सिंह जग्गी, पप्पी ठाकुर, निक्कू ठाकुर, कैप्टन अमरजीत सिंह, रत्न सिंह, कुन्दन लाल, पुरुषोत्तम लाल, ठाकुर हरदयाल सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, बलवान सिंह, त्रिलोक सिंह उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser