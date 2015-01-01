पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उद्घाटन:सिहोड़ा स्कूल में 15 लाख की लागत से बनने वाले दो कमरों के निर्माण काम का विधायक ने किया उद्घाटन

तारागढ़एक घंटा पहले
|गांव सिहोड़ा कला सरकारी हाई स्कूल में गांव सरपंच सुनीता सैनी व स्कूल हैड मास्टर कमल किशोर के नेतृत्व में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें विधायक जोगिंदर पाल बतौर मुख्य मेहमान उपस्थित हुए। इस दौरान भाेअा हलके के स्कूल में पंजाब सरकार की अाेर से जारी पंद्रह लाख की लागत से बनने वाले दो आधुनिक क्लास रूम के निर्माण कार्य का उद्घाटन किया गया। विधायक जोगिंदर पाल ने कहा कि पंजाब

सरकार सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ते बच्चों के विकास और हर तरह की सहूलियतें देने के लिए पूरी तरह वचनबद्ध है। इस मौके पर गोरा सैनी, कुलजीत सैनी, निशान सिंह झेला, अमरिंदर सिंह, सतपाल, मास्टर ओम प्रकाश, नेशू सैनी, प्रभ दयाल, जरमेज, ठाकुर करतार सिंह, किशोरी लाल शर्मा, सोनू मिस्त्री मौजूद रहे।

