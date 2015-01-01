पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरफ्तार:4 मर्डर, हत्या की कोशिश और लूटपाट करने वाले खूंखार गैंग के 5 गिरफ्तार

जगराओंएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आरोपियों से 2 देसी पिस्तौल, 11 कारतूस और दाह, बरछा बरामद

लुधियाना देहात की पुलिस ने हत्या और हत्या की कोशिश और लूटपाट करने वाले खूंखार गैंग के पांच बदमाशों काे पकड़ा है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों से दो पिस्तौल 11 कारतूस बरछा व दाह भी बरामद किया है। इन आरोपियों में एक आरोपी पर पंजाब और यूपी समेत करीब 20 मामले दर्ज हैं।

इतना ही आरोपी पर टाडा तक लगा है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों को उस समय पकड़ा जब आरोपी एक और बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम देने की फिराक में थे। पुलिस ने पांचों को पकड़ कर उनके खिलाफ थाना सदर रायकोट में केस दर्ज किया है। आरोपियों की पहचान साईं दास पुत्र गुरमेल सिंह निवासी बेगुआना, अमरजीत सिंह पुत्र शेर सिंह निवासी जैन बिला कॉॅलोनी गांव भामिया कलां व गुरविंदर सिंह पुत्र जगजीत सिंह निवासी ओटाला को काबू किया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक सभी आरोपियों पर पहले भी कई मामले दर्ज हैं। एसएसपी चरणजीत सिंह सोहल ने बताया कि पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि सांई दास, गुरप्रीत सिंह, गुरविंदर सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह व संजय सिंह गांव लोहट बंदी से बह्मपुर को जाती सड़क से लोटबंदी साइड सड़क किनारे लूटपाट की योजना बना रहे हैं। पुलिस ने सूचना मिलते ही अलग-अलग टीमें बना कर पांचों आरोपियों को हथियारों समेत पकड़ कर उनके खिलाफ थाना सदर रायकोट में केस दर्ज किया। पुलिस ने आरोपियों को अदालत में पेश कर रिमांड पर लिया है।

अमरजीत पर 31 साल में 20 से ज्यादा पर्चे दर्ज
पांच बदमाशों पर पुलिस रिकॉर्ड में कई मामले दर्ज है। लेकिन, इनमें एक आरोपी अमरजीत सिंह ऐसा भी है, जोकि पिछले काफी समय से भगोड़ा चल रहा था और उस पर 20 मामले दर्ज हो चुके हैं। आरोपी अमरजीत ने अपराध की दुनिया में 1989 में पहला कदम रखते हुए हत्या से शुरू कर हत्या की कोशिश लूटपाट करनी शुरू कर दी। आरोपी पर हत्या व हत्या की कोशिश जैसे गंभीर मामले भी दर्ज है। आरोपी पर 1989 में ही टाडा का भी मामला दर्ज हुआ था। उसके बाद आरोपी ने 1991 से लेकर 1993 तक फिर से हत्या समेत कई वारदातों को अंजाम दिया और फरार हो गया। जिसके चलते अदालत ने उसे भगोड़ा करार दिया। लेकिन, उसके खिलाफ कोई मामला दर्ज नहीं हुआ। इतने साल शांत रहने के बाद वह फिर से लूटपाट करने की तैयारी करने लगा और साथियों संग लूटपाट की वारदात को अंजाम देने की योजना बनाने लगा तो उसे पुलिस ने साथियों समेत पकड़ लिया। आरोपी अमरजीत पर यूपी और पंजाब में करीब 20 मामले दर्ज हैं।

गैंग में बाप-बेटा भी शामिल
गैंग में बाप-बेटा भी शामिल हैं। पुलिस के मुताबिक आरोपी गुरप्रीत सिंह के पिता साईं दास पर हत्या-तस्करी समेत 4 पर्चे दर्ज हैं। आरोपी पर खन्ना, जगराओं, नूरमहल व लुधियाना में मामले दर्ज हैं। बेटे गुरप्रीत पर खन्ना एक मामला दर्ज है।

और भी साथी पकड़े जाएंगे : एसएसपी
वहीं, एसएसपी चरणजीत सिंह सोहल ने बताया कि पांच आरोपी काबू आ चुके हैं। लेकिन, इनके और भी साथी हैं, जिनको पकड़ने काे पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस गैंग के पकड़े जाने से काफी हद तक वारदातें कम हो जाएंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें