नाबालिग से रेप:रायकोट में टीचर ने किया नाबालिग से रेप, गर्भवती हुई तो कराया केस, मां बोली- लॉकडाउन में रखवाई थी आरोपी के पास ट्यूशन

जगराओंएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।

रायकोट के एक गांव में टीचर द्वारा नाबालिग से रेप का मामला सामने आया है। नाबलिग आरोपी के पास ट्यूशन पढ़ने आती थी। बच्ची तीन महीने की प्रेग्नेंट है। इसका खुलासा तब हुआ जब बच्ची के पेट में दर्द हुआ तो मां अस्पताल ले गई। वहां डॉक्टरों ने युवती के प्रेग्नेंट होने की जानकारी दी। इसके बाद पीड़िता की मां ने पुलिस को शिकायत दर्ज करवाई।

पुलिस ने मामले की जांच कर लड़की का मेडिकल करवा आरोपी टीचर पर केस दर्ज किया है। आरोपी की पहचान जगजीत सिंह निवासी साहिबाजपुरा रायकोट के रूप में हुई है। थाना सदर रायकोट में तैनात एसआई मनजीत कौर ने बताया कि पीड़िता की मां ने शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है कि 6 माह पहले उनके पास मोबाइल न होने पर उन्होंने बेटी की आरोपी के पास ट्यूशन रखवाई थी। लेकिन सोमवार को बेटी के पेट में दर्द होने लगा तो वह डाॅक्टर के पास पूरे मामले का खुलासा हुआ।

इधर, नाबालिग प्रेग्नेंट हुई तो गर्भपात करवाया

माछीवाड़ा के एक गांव में 5 बच्चों के पिता द्वारा 13 वर्षीय नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म करने का मामला सामने आया है। इस बारे में परिवार को तब पता लगा जब उक्त व्यक्ति ने नाबालिग का महिला डाॅक्टर से गर्भपात करवा दिया। पीडि़त लड़की के पिता के बयान पर पुलिस ने आरोपी शंकर के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। पिता ने बताया कि वह मजदूरी करता है और उसके घर शंकर का आना-जाना था। कुछ माह पहले उनकी नाबालिग लड़की शंकर के घर गई। जहां कि उसके साथ डरा धमका कर शारीरिक संबंध बनाए थे। उसके बाद नाबालिग बेटी के साथ दुष्कर्म करता रहा। जिससे वह गर्भवती हो गई। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

