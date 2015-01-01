पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:मेडिकल कराने लाया हवालाती पुलिस को चकमा देकर फरार, एक एएसआई व हवलदार पर कारवाई शुरू

जगराओं37 मिनट पहले
सरकारी अस्पताल में मेडिकल कराने लाया हवालाती हरविंदर सिंह कालू पुलिस को चकमा देकर फरार हो गया। पुलिस कर्मियों ने आरोपी काफी तलाशा और कई जगह छापेमारी भी की। लेकिन, आरोपी हाथ नहीं लगा।

देर शाम उच्च अधिकारियों के आदेशों पर पुलिस ने एक एएसआई व हवलदार पर कारवाई शुरू कर दी है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक पुलिस ने दो दिन पहले तीन लोगों को पकड़ा था, जोकि पुलिस वर्दी डाल अफसर बन कर प्रवासी मजदूरों के साथ लूटपाट करते थे। उनमें हरविंदर सिंह पुत्र करतार सिंह भी शामिल था।

पुलिस मंगलवार को आरोपी का मेडिकल करवाने के लिए सरकारी अस्पताल लेकर आई थी। इस दौरान आरोपी मौका देख अस्पताल से फरार हो गया।

गौरतलब है कि डीएसपी गुरदीप सिंह गोशल की अगुवाई में पुलिस ने हरविंदर सिंह कालू, हरदीप सिंह व चरण सिंह को पकड़ा था। जिसमें अब हरविदर सिंह कालू फरार हो गया। आरोपी पर पहले भी अलग-अलग थानों में पांच के करीब लूटपाट चोरी आदि के मामले दर्ज हैं।

