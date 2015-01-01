पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:13 या 20 दिसंबर को हो सकते हैं एएस मैनेजमेंट सोसाइटी के चुनाव

खन्नाएक घंटा पहले
  • एसडीएम ने दी मंजूरी, कल हो रही बैठक में लिया जाएगा फैसला

कोविड के बढ़ते प्रकोप के चलते 8 महीने पहले पोस्टपोन हुए सात शिक्षण संस्थान चलाने वाली एएस मैनेजमेंट सोसाइटी के चुनावाें को लेकर एडवाइजरी कमेटी की सिफारिश को एसडीएम हरबंस सिंह ने मान लिया है। कोविड को देखते हुए एसडीएम ने केंद्र व पंजाब सरकार की हिदायतें की सख्ती से पालन करते हुए चुनाव करवाने को कहा है।

जिसके बाद शहर में मैनेजमेंट चुनावों को लेकर हलचल तेज हो गई है। मैनेजमेंट के चेयरमैन राजीव राय मेहता ने कहा कि 26 नवंबर को एडवाइजरी कमेटी की बैठक बुलाई गई है। जिसमें चुनाव की तारीख को लेकर फाइनल किया जाएगा। बताया जा रहा है कि मैनेजमेंट चुनावोें की तारीख 13 या 20 दिसंबर हो सकती है। बता दें दो दिन पहले मैनेजमेंट की एडवाइजरी कमेटी की सिफारिश पर एसडीएम खन्ना हरबंस सिंह को प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है। मैनेजमेंट के चेयरमैन एडवोकेट राजीव राय मेहता ने कहा था कि एडवाइजरी कमेटी अब चुनाव कराने के पक्ष में थी। जिसको लेकर उन्होंने एक प्रस्ताव प्रशासन को दिया था। बता दें गत 22 मार्च को कोविड के प्रकोप बढ़ने के बाद लगे कर्फ्यू के चलते चुनावोें को 29 मार्च तक के लिए टाल दिया गया था। लेकिन, लॉकडाउन में इसे अनिश्चितकाल के लिए टाल दिया गया था। जिसके बाद से मैनेजमेंट की देखरेख 11 सदस्यीय एडवाइजरी कमेटी कर रही है।

