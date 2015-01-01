पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केस दर्ज करने के बाद पुलिस ने गंभीरता नहीं दिखाई:किडनैपिंग केस में ठीक से जांच होती तो 5 महीने पहले पकड़ा जाता तस्कर गुरदीप

खन्नाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ड्रग रैकेट : पूर्व सरपंच को खन्ना पुलिस दो दिन के प्रोडक्शन वाॅरंट पर लाई

(जतिन विजन)
पांच महीने पहले खन्ना पुलिस के अधीन आते मलोद थाने में पूर्व अकाली सरपंच गुरदीप सिंह राणो व उसके पांच साथियों पर किडनैपिंग का पर्चा दर्ज हुआ था। उस मामले में अगर पुलिस गंभीरता से जांच करती तो गुरदीप राणो के ड्रग रैकेट का पांच महीने पहले ही पर्दाफाश हो सकता था। इधर, एसटीएफ द्वारा गुरदीप के नशा तस्करी के कारोबार का पर्दाफाश कर उसे गिरफ्तार किए जाने के बाद सोमवार को खन्ना पुलिस उसे किडनैपिंग के मामले में पूछताछ के लिए दो दिन के प्रोडक्शन वाॅरंट पर लाई है।

पहले दिन एसएसपी गुरशरण सिंह ग्रेवाल ने खुद राणो से पूछताछ की।बताया जा रहा है कि इसके अलावा राणो के संपर्क में आए एक पुलिस कर्मी को लेकर भी पूछताछ की जा रही है।एसएसपी गुरशरण सिंह ग्रेवाल ने कहा कि राणो को दो दिन के लिए प्रोडक्शन वाॅरंट पर लाया गया है, उससे किडनैपिंग मामले में भी पूछताछ की जाएगी।

रसूखदार नेता के दबाव में नहीं हुई थी गिरफ्तारी
गौर हो कि 6 जून 2020 को मलौद थाने में नशा तस्कर गुरदीप राणो पर शराब ठेकों में साथी रहे ओंकार सिंह को किडनैप करने पर केस दर्ज हुआ था। राणो ने ओंकार सिंह को इसलिए किडनैप कर लिया था, क्योंकि उसे शक था कि उसके नशा तस्करी के कारोबार की भनक ओंकार सिंह को लग गई है और वह इसका शोर मचा रहा है। किडनैपिंग के बाद मारपीट कर ओंकार को रास्ते में फेंक दिया था। उस समय मलोद पुलिस ने गुरदीप राणो व उसके 5 साथियों पर धारा 365, 323, 341, 506, 148, 149 के अधीन केस दर्ज कर लिया था। सूत्रों के मुताबिक इतनी गंभीर धाराओं‌ में पर्चा दर्ज होने के बाद भी एक रसूखदार नेता के दबाव में गुरदीप को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया गया था।

एसपी मनप्रीत सिंह की टीम करेगी पूछताछ
एसएसपी गुरशरण सिंह ग्रेवाल ने बताया कि मलोद थाने में दर्ज किडनैपिंग मामले में गुरदीप राणो से पूछताछ को लेकर उसका प्रोडक्शन वाॅरंट लिया गया है। एसपी डी मनप्रीत सिंह की अगुवाई में टीम का गठन किया गया है, जो उससे पूछताछ करेगी।

