पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Ludhiana
  • 100 Incidents Of Bail In 28 Cases In Five Months, 7 Members Of Donkey Gang Arrested, Pistol, Bike, 7 Mobiles Recovered

डौंकी गैंग:पांच माह में 28 केसों में जमानत ले कीं 100 वारदातें, डौंकी गैंग के 7 मेंबर गिरफ्तार, पिस्टल, बाइक, 7 मोबाइल बरामद

लुधियाना43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वारदातों के बाद सामान और कैश से खरीदते थे नशा, खरीदारों को भी तलाश रही पुलिस

शहर में फायरिंग, लूट और स्नेचिंग की वारदातों से आतंक मचाने वाले डौंकी गैंग को सरगना समेत पुलिस ने 7 मेंबर गिरफ्तार किया है। हैरानी की बात ये कि गैंग ने 5 महीनों 28 केसों में जमानत ले 100 वारदातें कर डाली। आरोपियों की पहचान अमनजोत सिंह उर्फ अमन उर्फ डौंकी, लवदीप सिंह उर्फ दीपू, गगनदीप सिंह उर्फ गगन, दीपक कुमार उर्फ दीप, कुलविंदर सिंह उर्फ बिल्ला, शिव कुमार उर्फ शिबु और विक्रम सिंह उर्फ विक्की के रूप में हुई है। उनके कब्जे से एक पिस्तौल(7.65 बोर), एयरगन, डमी पिस्तौल, चार दात, 6 बाइक, एक एक्टिवा, 7 मोबाइल और एक डौंगल बरामद हुई है।

फिलहाल आरोपियों को रिमांड पर लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। पुलिस कमिश्नर राकेश अग्रवाल, जाॅइंट सीपी भागीरथ सिंह मीना ने इस संबंध में प्रेस काॅन्फ्रेंस की। उन्होंने बताया कि थाना डिवीजन तीन पुलिस ने सीक्रेट इंफाॅरमेशन के आधार पर आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया। जिन्हें दो महीने पहले भी गिरफ्तार किया गया था, लेकिन वो जमानत पर बाहर आकर फिर वारदातें करने लगे।

कांचा गिरोह से बड़ा करना था गैंग
आरोपियों ने पड़ताल में बताया कि उनका कांचा गैंग के साथ 6 महीनों से विवाद चल रहा था। क्योंकि कांचा व उसके साथियों ने कुछ महीने पहले गगन और उसके दोस्त रमनदीप पर हमला किया था। जिसमें रमन की हत्या हो गई थी। इसके बाद से आरोपियों ने सोच लिया था कि वो अपना गैंग कांचा से भी बड़ा करेंगे। इसलिए पिछले पांच महीनों से उन्होंने वारदातें शुरू कर दीं। अभी तक 100 के करीब वारदातें कर दीं।

जिसमें से 28 पुलिस के रिकाॅर्ड में दर्ज हैं। उसमें बहुचर्चित समराला चौक में विजय मनी एक्सचेंजर शाॅप में लूट, शिमलापुरी में फैक्टरी मालिक पर गोली चलाकर 5 लाख लूट समेत मोबाइल, चेन स्नेचिंग के मामले शामिल हैं। हैरत की बात ये है कि इन 5 महीनों में लुटेरे 2 बार पकड़े गए और एक बार पुलिस ने प्रेस काॅन्फ्रेंस भी की, लेकिन इसके बावजूद इनकी वारदातों का सिलसिला जारी रहा।

नशे के शौकीन सभी लुटेरे : पुलिस के मुताबिक सभी नशा करने के आदी हैं। लूट करने के 2 से 3 घंटे के बीच ही वो नशा खरीद लेते थे। फिलहाल इस बात का पता लगा रहे हैं कि नशा किससे खरीदते थे। फिलहाल ये भी पता किया जा रहा है कि आरोपियों के पास पिस्तौल कहां से आया और कितने में खरीदा गया।

लेबर और महिलाएं साॅफ्ट टारगेट : आरोपियों ने बताया कि वो रात कोे लौटने वाली लेबर और महिलाओं पर फोकस करते थे। उनसे मोबाइल और चेन स्नेचिंग की वारदातें वो ज्यादा किया करते थे। समराला चौक, डाबा, लोहारा, जमालपुर, शिमलापुरी, माॅडल टाउन, बस्ती जोेधेवाल, दरेसी, पीएयू और अन्य इलाकों से आरोपियों ने 40 के करीब मोबाइल लूटे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें