कोरोना अपडेट:लुधियाना के 107 पॉजिटिव, 13 अक्टूबर के बाद जिले के एक दिन में संक्रमित 100 पार

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • 124 नए केस, हॉस्पिटल्स में 82 मरीज भर्ती
  • 9 अक्टूबर के बाद हुई 8 मौतें, लुधियाना की 3

कोरोना के केसों में इजाफा देखने को मिल रहा है। बुधवार को 124 नए संक्रमित पाए गए। इनमें से लुधियाना के 107 मरीज हैं। 13 अक्टूबर के बाद लुधियाना जिले के पॉजिटिव मरीजों की गिनती 100 के पार हुई है। यही नहीं, 9 अक्टूबर के बाद जिले में 8 कोविड मरीजों की मौत हुई है। इनमें से लुधियाना के 3 मरीज हैं। 9 अक्टूबर के बाद से जिले में मृतकों की संख्या में भी गिरावट हो रही थी। पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा और मौतों की संख्या में भी इजाफा होने को माहिरों द्वारा खतरे की घंटी माना जा रहा है। त्योहारों के चलते जहां लोग सड़कों पर भीड़ जुटा रहे हैं। लेकिन मास्क जैसे सुरक्षा के नियम को भी मानने के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं। डीसी वरिंदर शर्मा द्वारा भी लोगों से लगातार मास्क पहनने, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को मानने और बार-बार हाथ धोने के नियमों को अपनाने की अपील की जा रही है।

एक्टिव केसों की गिनती हुई 700
जिले में 107 नए मरीज आने के बाद एक्टिव केसों का आंकड़ा भी 700 हो चुका है। अक्टूबर के पहले हफ्ते में इतने एक्टिव केस रह रहे थे। लेकिन एक महीने बाद फिर से एक्टिव केसों की गिनती में इजाफा हो रहा है। बुधवार को 124 पॉजिटिव केसों में 17 दूसरे जिलों व राज्यों से संबंधित हैं। वहीं, 8 मौतों में से 3 लुधियाना से संबंधित हैं। जिले के अब तक 21072 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। 19514 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। जबकि 858 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। एक्टिव केस में से 514 होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। 82 मरीज सरकारी व प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स में एडमिट हैं जिनमें से 4 मरीज वेंटिलेटर पर हैं। अन्य जिलों व राज्यों के अब तक 2925 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। 85 एक्टिव केस हैं। जबकि 344 की मौत हो चुकी है।

सरकारी कर्मचारी सहित 107 नए संक्रमित

बुधवार को पॉजिटिव आए केसों में 1 सरकारी कर्मचारी, 2 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर, 1 पुलिस कर्मी की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव रही है। इसके अलावा पॉजिटिव मरीजों के संपर्क के 21 मरीज, ओपीडी के 22 मरीज, आईएलआई के 49 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव रही।

1684 सैंपल्स लिए गए, 90 होम क्वारेंटाइन
बुधवार को 1684 सैंपल्स लिए गए। इसमें आरटी-पीसीआर के 1624, रैपिड एंटीजैन के 52 और ट्रूनेट के 8 सैंपल्स रहे। जिले में अब तक 409446 सैंपल्स लिए जा चुके हैं। बुधवार को 24 रैपिड रिस्पांस टीमों द्वारा 106 शकी मरीजों की जांच की गई। जिनमें से 90 को होम क्वारेंटाइन किया गया।

