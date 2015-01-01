पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्दाफाश:150 वारदातें करने वाले 3 गिरोह के 12 काबू, जमानत पर आ बनाए थे गैंग,आरोपियों ने 4 माह में की वारदातें, सभी की उम्र 32 साल से कम

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कई दिन में करते थे दिहाड़ी, लूटे मोबाइल के आईएमईआई नंबर बदल 500 तक में बेच देते

शहर में पिछले चार महीने में स्नेचिंग और लूट की 150 से ज्यादा वारदातें करने वाले तीन गिरोह का लुधियाना पुलिस ने पर्दाफाश किया है। सभी गिरोह के 12 सदस्य पुलिस गिरफ्त में है। जिनसे पुलिस ने 67 मोबाइल, पांच मोटर साइकिल, दो गाड़ियां और हथियार बरामद किए हैं। जबकि बाकी का सामान वो बेच चुके हैं। तीनों गिरोह में खास बात ये है कि ये सभी सुबह 5 बजे से साढ़े 6 और रात 10 बजे के बाद ही वारदातें करने के लिए निकलते थे। वारदात करने वाले सभी आरोपी 32 साल से कम उम्र के हैं और अधिकतम दसवीं तक पढ़े हैं। आरोपियों में कई दिन में दिहाड़ी का काम करते हैं और सुबह शाम वारदात को अंजाम देते थे। इसके अलावा सभी आरोपी स्नेचिंग के मामलों में ही जेल से जमानत पर बाहर हैं और उनकी जमानत भी कोरोना की वजह से जल्दी दी गई थी। वारदातों में लूटे हुए सामान की कीमत को काउंट करें तो 7 लाख के मोबाइल, 10 लाख के वाहन ये सभी आरोपी लूट चुके हैं। इन सभी गिरोह की गिरफ्तारी के बाद 50 फीसदी लूटपाट के मामलों में कंट्रोल होगा।

शातिर बदमाश- सुबह 5 से 6.30 और रात 10 बजे के बाद करते थे लूटपाट

37 मोबाइल, दो गाड़ियां और 5 बाइक बरामद
पहले मामले में एडीसीपी दीपक पारिक ने बताया कि थाना डिविजन 2 की पुलिस ने चीमा चौक के नजदीक नाकाबंदी की हुई थी। इस दौरान बाइक पर आते आरोपी ढोलेवाल निवासी बग्गा सिंह और समराला के गांव मंजालिया निवासी लखवीर सिंह उर्फ लक्की को शक के आधार पर रोका। जब उनसे बाइक के दस्तावेज मांगे वो नहीं थे। सख्ती से पूछताछ के बाद उन्होंने बताया कि उक्त बाइक चोरी का है। पुलिस ने जांच शुरू की, तो आरोपियों से 37 मोबाइल, पांच बाइक और दो गाड़ियां बरामद हुईं। आरोपियों ने बताया कि वो नशा करने के आदी हैं। वारदात के बाद मोबाइल जो 10 हजार का भी हो उसे 500 में बेचकर नशा खरीद लेते थे।

दोनों ही आरोपियों पर 6-6 पर्चे दर्ज हैं। आरोपियों से बरामद क्विड गाड़ी उन्होंने चीमा चौक में एक शख्स से ये कहकर ली की सड़क पर गड्ढे ज्यादा है, वो उनकी गाड़ी यहां से निकाल देते हैं। इतना कहकर वो उसकी गाड़ी छीनकर ले गए थे। आरोपियों ने कबूला है कि उन्होंने चार महीनों में 100 के करीब वारदातों को अंजाम दिया और उसमें से 25 की डिटेल्स भी उन्होंने बताई है। जिसमें लूट के लिए मजदूरों को निशाना बनाया गया। आरोपी लक्की 2016 में नशीली दवाइयों के साथ पकड़ा गया था, जिसमें वो तीन साल की सजा काटकर आया है।

18 मोबाइल और हथियारों समेत पांच काबू, पहले भी दर्ज हैं पर्चे

दूसरे मामले में सीआईए 2 के एएसआई जगदीश राय ने बताया कि उन्हें सूचना मिली थी कि शंकर कालोनी इलाके में हथियारों के साथ बैठे लुटेरे पेट्रोल पंप लूटने की साजिश कर रहें है। जिन्हें उन्होंने मौके पर काबू कर लिया। उनकी पहचान शुभम केयरपाल, राहुल कुमार, रूप सिंह, गुरविंदर सिंह और संजय उर्फ टेढ़ा के रूप में हुई। उनसे 18 मोबाइल फोन, 3 राड, 2 सब्बल, एक टोका और एक दात बरामद हुआ। आरोपियों ने बताया कि वो सुबह व रात को काम से लौटने वाले लोगों से मारपीट कर उनसे पैसे व मोबाइल छीन लेते थे। उन्होंने 20 के करीब वारदातेंे पहले भी की है। गिरोह का सरगना शुभम है, उसके व बाकियों के खिलाफ पहले भी पर्चे दर्ज हैं।

इधर, 5 आरोपियों से 12 मोबाइल, दो बाइक और हथियार भी बरामद

वहीं, तीसरे मामले में डीसीपी क्राइम सिमरतपाल सिंह ढींडसा और एडीसीपी रूपिंदर कौर भट्टी ने बताया कि सीआईए 2 की टीम ने सेंट्रल जेल के पीछे नाकाबंदी की हुई थी। इस दौरान आरोपी अनुज, गुरदेव सिंह, अर्शदीप सिंह, सुखजिंदर सिंह और नरिंदरजीत को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों के कब्जे से 12 मोबाइल फोन, दो बाइक और हथियार बरामद हुए हैंं। आरोपियों ने बीते चार महीनों के दौरान 30 से ज्यादा स्नेचिंग की वारदातेंे कबूली हैं। आरोपियों ने बताया कि वारदात के बाद लूटे गए मोबाइल के आईएमईआई नंबर को साफ कर नए नंबर चढ़वा कर उन्हें बेच देते थे। उनके खिलाफ पहले भी कई पर्चे दर्ज हैं। जिनका रिकाॅर्ड पुलिस जुटा रही है।

