चोरी की घटना:घर के ताले तोड़कर 14 तोले सोना, नकदी चुराई, बस्ती जोधेवाल में दोपहर 2.30 बजे की घटना

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
बस्ती जोधेवाल के न्यू कुलदीप नगर इलाके में सास व बहू बाजार से सामान लेने के लिए चली गई। पीछे से चोरों ने घर के ताले तोड़कर सोने के गहने व नकदी चोरी कर ली। आधे घंटे बाद जब महिलाएं घर आई तो देखा कि ताले टूटे हुए थे और अंदर का सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। जबकि अलमारी में पड़े 14 तोले सोने के गहने व ढाई लाख रुपए की नकदी गायब थी। इसके बाद परिवार वालों ने इसकी जानकारी पुलिस को दी। थाना बस्ती जोधेवाल पुलिस ने न्यू कुलदीप नगर की रहने वाली कैलाश रानी की शिकायत लेकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। जानकारी अनुसार कैलाश रानी का बेटा फ्लैट की मशीनें चलाने का काम करता है।

कैलाश रानी अनुसार ने बताया कि वह शनिवार की दोपहर करीब ढाई बजे अपनी बहू संतोष रानी के साथ घर से थोड़ी दूरी पर बाजार से सामान लेने के लिए गई थी। पीछे से चोरों ने ताले तोड़कर गहने व नकदी चुरा ली। करीब आधे घंटे बाद जब वह वापिस आई तो वारदात का पता चला। उक्त वारदात इलाके में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो चुकी है। उन्होंने बताया कि पैसों की जरूरत होने के चलते उन्होंने अपनी एफडी तोड़ी थी। उसी की नकदी घर पर पड़ी थी।

