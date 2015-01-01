पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोरखधंधा:झुग्गी वालों के आधारकार्ड से 15 फर्में बना 6 राज्यों में 500 करोड़ की बोगस बिलिंग

  • स्टेट जीएसटी की एसआईटी की जांच में हुए कई अहम खुलासे
  • फर्जीवाड़ा करने वाले आरोपी और एक्सपोर्टर आपस में रिश्तेदार

फर्जी फर्में बनाकर बोगस बिलिंग करके सैकड़ों करोड़ के ट्रांजेक्शन करने वाले कितने शातिर हैं, इसका खुलासा स्टेट जीएसटी की स्पेशल इंवेस्टिगेशन टीम की जांच में हुआ है। इस गोरखधंधे को चलाने वालों ने जिले के जगराओं इलाके की झुग्गी बस्ती में रहने वालों के आधार कार्डों पर 15 फर्जी फर्में बना रखी थीं। इनका नेटवर्क पंजाब समेत 6 सूबों में था और इसके जरिए ही 500 करोड़ का फर्जी ट्रांजेक्शन किया गया था।

जानना दिलचस्प होगा कि फर्जीवाड़ा करने वाले तीनों आरोपी एक्सपोर्टर के साथ ही आपस में रिश्तेदार हैं। हालांकि पूरे मामले का ब्योरा आधिकारिक तौर पर जारी नहीं किया गया। वैसे बीते दिनों इसी घोटाले से जुड़े एक मामले में स्टेट जीएसटी के डिप्टी कमिश्नर तेजवीर सिंह सिद्धू ने आधिकारिक पुष्टि कर तीन आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी का हवाला दिया था।

फिलहाल पूरे नेटवर्क को लेकर विभागीय सूत्रों के मुताबिक एसआईटी तमाम अहम दस्तावेजी सबूत जुटा चुकी है। जिसके अनुसार लुधियाना को कारोबारी घरानों से जुड़ी पांच एक्सपोर्ट कंपनियों को एसआईटी को रडार पर लिया था। फिर जांच में कड़ियां जुड़ती गई और पता चला कि पंजाब के अलावा इस गोरखधंधे का नेटवर्क राजधानी दिल्ली, महाराष्ट्र, गुजरात, उत्तराखंड और केरल तक था। इसी नेटवर्क के जरिए 15 फर्जी कंपनियों के नाम पर 500 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक का ट्रांजेक्शन कर लिया गया था।

एक और फर्जी फर्म खोलने की तैयारी थी

आरोपी एक्सपोर्टरों की ओर से एक और फर्जी कंपनी खोलने के लिए भी आवेदन किया गया था। संयोग से उसको मंजूरी मिलने से पहले ही यह फर्जीवाड़ा पकड़ में आने पर उनके अगले मंसूबे पर पानी फिर गया। इसी दौरान यह भी तस्दीक हुई कि तीन आरोपियों की रिश्तेदारी के साथ ही आपसी मिलीभगत भी है।

ऐसे चल रहा था गोरखधंधा

सूत्रों के मुताबिक झुग्गी बस्ती वालों में आधार कार्डधारक तलाश किए। फिर उनके कार्ड लेकर पांच सूबों में नेटवर्क बनाया। वहां कार्डधारकों के नाम पर ही बाकायदा बैंक एकाउंट खोल फर्जी कंपनियां खड़ी कीं, ताकि फर्जीवाड़ा पकड़ में नहीं आ सके। इतने शातिरपने से नेटवर्क बनाने के बावजूद एसआईटी ने फर्जीवाड़े के तार उधेड़ ही लिए।

केंद्र की एजेंसियां कर सकती हैं जांच

फिलहाल तक की जांच में यह पहूल भी सामने आया कि फर्जी कंपनियों के जरिए दूसरे मुल्कों यूएई, सिंगापुर व थाइलैंड तक ट्रांजेक्शन हुए। जांच में यह भी संकेत मिले हैं कि इस गोरखधंधे में हवाला के तार भी जुड़े हैं। ऐसे में केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसियां भी पूरे मामले में आरोपियों से पूछताछ कर और कुछ खुलासे कर सकती हैं। दरअसल आरोपियों ने ओवरवैल्यू ट्रांजिक्शन किया है, जिससे सरकार को करोड़ों का राजस्व नुकसान हुआ। अब तक तीन लोगों की मामले में गिरफ्तारी हो चुकी है। स्टेट जीएसटी के डिप्टी कमिश्नर तेजवीर सिंह सिद्धू ने आधिकारिक पुष्टि गिरफ्तारी की है। वहीं ये भी पता चला है कि जिन लोगों के आधारकार्ड इस्तेमाल हुए उनको तो इसकी भनक तक नहीं है।

दिलचस्प पहलू

कार्डधारकों को देते थे10 हजार

यह भी दिलचस्प पहलू है कि आरोपियों को अपने आधारकार्ड इस्तेमाल करने के एवज में झुग्गी वालों को महज 5 से 10 हजार रुपए अदा किए गए। उनको शायद नहीं पता था कि इन कार्डों का इस्तेमाल फर्जीवाड़े में हो रहा है।

ई-वे बिलों के जरिए पकड़े गए आरोपी

विभागीय सूत्रों ने बताया कि सारी जांच में कंपनियों के ई वे बिलों से भी आरोपी कंपनियों द्वारा किए जा रहे फर्जीवाड़े को पकड़ने में मदद मिली। आने वाले दिनों में और भी ऐसी कंपनियां जो फर्जीवाड़े में लगी हैं उनका भंडाफोड़ होने की संभावना है। वहीं सीजीएसटी विभाग की टीमें भी फर्जी बिलिंग के जरिए किये जा रहे घोटालों को पकड़ने में लगी हैं।

