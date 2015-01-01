पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना के बढ़े केस:सेकेंड वेव आ चुकी 24 दिनों में मिले 1753 केस, पहले 4 महीने में आए थे 2 हजार मरीज

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 134 नए पाॅजिटिव, 104 लुधियाना के, 2 मौतें

लुधियाना में सेकेंड वेव की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। ऐसे में जहां लोगों को ज्यादा ध्यान और एहतियात बरतने की जरूरत है वहीं लोगों द्वारा उतनी ही ज्यादा लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। जिसका खामियाजा उनके परिजनों को व खुद उन्हें उठाना पड़ सकता है। ये स्थिति कितनी चिंताजनक है इसका अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि कोविड-19 की शुरुआत में 2000 केस जहां 121 दिनों में पूरे हुए थे। वहीं, महज 24 दिनों में जिले में 1753 केस आ चुके हैं। वो भी पहली वेव के सबसे कम केस आने के बाद।

जिले में 24 मार्च से लेकर 21 जुलाई(121 दिन) तक 2000 संक्रमित पाए गए थे। पहली वेव के खत्म होने पर 26 अक्टूबर को जिले में सबसे कम 24 संक्रमित मिले थे। उसके बाद से 24 दिनों के दौरान ही 1753 केसेस आ चुके हैं। डीसी वरिंदर शर्मा ने खुद माना कि जिले में सेकेंड वेव की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में कुछ दिनों पहले 30 के तकरीबन लुधियाना के मरीज एडमिट थे। लेकिन अब ये आंकड़ा 80 के पार हो रहा है। ऐसे में लोगों को ज्यादा सावधानी, जागरुकता और एहतियात बरतने की जरुरत है।

हालांकि गवर्नमेंट व प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स में इंतजाम पूरे हैं। प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स को हिदायतें भी जारी कर दी हैं। लेकिन सभी को मिल कर ये प्रयास करना चाहिए कि केस न बढ़ें और सेकेंड वेव की दिल्ली जैसी पीक न आए। लुधियाना में हालांकि केसेस आ रहे हैं। लेकिन राहत की बात ये है कि जिले में अब कोई माइक्रोकंटेनमेंट जोन नहीं है।

नहीं संभले तो फिर हो सकते हैं गंभीर हालात
वीरवार को जिले में 134 नए संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। इनमें 104 लुधियाना और 26 बाहरी जिलों व राज्यों से संबंधित हैं। वहीं, 2 मौतें हुई। लेकिन शुक्र है कि लुधियाना के किसी भी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई। वहीं, 34 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। लुधियाना के अब तक 21769 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। जिनमें से 20054 स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। जिले के 878 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। जबकि 837 एक्टिव केस हैं। नवंबर में अब तक के ये सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव केस हैं। एक्टिव केस में 631 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। 16 सरकारी व 83 प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स में लेवल-2 में एडमिट हैं। वहीं, 3 मरीज वेंटिलेटर पर हैं। अन्य जिलों व राज्यों के अब तक 3047 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। 75 एक्टिव केस और 340 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

निजी अस्पताल की सैंपलिंग भी जुड़ेगी

पहले सेहत विभाग द्वारा केवल गवर्नमेंट हॉस्पिटल्स या सेंटर्स में हो रही सैंपलिंग का ही आंकड़ा जारी किया जाता था। लेकिन अब सरकार के आदेश के बाद प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स में हो रही सैंपलिंग का आंकड़ा भी जोड़ा जाएगा। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. राजेश बग्गा ने कहा कि सरकार की ओर से जारी आदेश के बाद ये शुरू किया गया है।

क्योंकि हम प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स में होने वाली सैंपलिंग के बाद पॉजिटिव आने वाले मरीजों को भी शामिल करते हैं। इसलिए वहां हो रही सैंपलिंग का भी आंकड़ा रखा जाएगा। वीरवार को 2909 सैंपल्स लिए गए। जिनमें से 1826 सरकारी और 1083 प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में रहे।

