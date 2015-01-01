पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  22 Lakh From Wedding Ceremony In Hotel, Gang Caught Stealing Bag Full Of Jewelry In Delhi

गिरफ्तारी:होटल में शादी समारोह से 22 लाख, गहनों से भरा बैग चुराने वाला गिरोह दिल्ली में पकड़ा

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो की लोकेशन थी लुधियाना, प्रोडक्शन वॉरंट पर लाए जाएंगे

होटल में शादी से 22 लाख और ज्यूलरी से भरा बैग चुराने वाले गिरोह के सात बदमाशों को दिल्ली पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसमें से दो आरोपियों ने लुधियाना में वारदात को अंजाम दिया था। दिल्ली के डीसीपी भीष्म सिंह ने प्रेस नोट में बताया कि संदीप, हर्षराज, बिशाल, संत कुमार और कृष्ण को गिरफ्तार किया है, जबकि 2 नाबालिग हैं। उन्होंने दिल्ली समेत कई राज्यों में वारदातें की है, इसमें से एक मामला लुधियाना का भी है। थाना सराभा नगर की एसएचओ मधुबाला ने बताया कि दिल्ली पुलिस से तालमेल कायम कर लिया है। जिन दो लोगों की लोकेशन लुधियाना की थी, उन्हें प्रोडक्शन वॉरंट पर लाया जाएगा।

ऑटो वालों के साथ सेटिंग कर ढूंढते थे लोकेशन -जांच में पता चला कि आरोपी जिस भी शहर में जाते, पहले वहां के ऑटो वालों से सेटिंग करते थे, जोकि उन्हें शहर के बड़े होटलों और रेस्टोरेंट के बारे में बताता था। फिर उसे भी अपने गैंग में शामिल कर लेते। वारदात के बाद उसे भी हिस्सा देते। एक वारदात करने के बाद वो शहर छोड़ देते थे और मध्यप्रदेश अपने घर वापस आ जाते थे।

सिखाते थे चोरी के तरीके: आरोपियों ने बताया कि वो गांव में 10 साल से बड़ेे तेजतर्रार बच्चों को ढूंढते। इसके बाद उन्हें लेकर जिस शहर में जाना होता, वहां पहुंच जाते। फिर चोरी के तरीके सिखाते। वारदात से पहले उनके लिए बिल्कुल वैसेे ही कपड़े लाते थे, जोकि वेटर पहनते हैं। जबकि आरोपी दूर खड़े होकर सिर्फ नजर रखतेे। लुधियाना में बैग चुराने वाले बच्चे की उम्र 14 साल है।

ये है मामला: फिरोजपुर रोड पर नामी पांच सितारा होटल में 28 अक्टूबर को शशि किरण नाम की महिला के बेटे की शादी का कार्यक्रम चल रहा था, जहां अचानक नकदी व जेवरात वाला बैग गायब हो गया था। इसमें करीब 22 लाख का सामान था। जब पुलिस ने मौके पर आकर सीसीटीवी कैमरे चेक किए तो उसमें बच्चा बैग ले जाता हुआ नजर आया था। इसके बाद पुलिस ने पर्चा दर्ज किया।

