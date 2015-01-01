पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तस्करों की धर-पकड़:पूर्व अकाली सरपंच गुरदीप से 24 लाख रुपए ड्रग मनी, 3 पिस्टल बरामद, महिला पार्टनर से 1.20 करोड़ की बरामदगी के लिए रिमांड

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसटीएफ की ओर से पूर्व सरपंच उसके साथियों को हेरोइन समेत गिरफ्तार करने का मामला
  • आरोपी साहिल दुबई से चला रहा था नेटवर्क, शैटी उससे खरीदता था नशा

(राजदीप सैनी) एसटीएफ की ओर से हेरोइन समेत गिरफ्तार पूर्व अकाली सरपंच गुरदीप सिंह राणों और 3 साथियों से पूछताछ में नए खुलासे हो रहे हैं। पुलिस जांच में गुरदीप से 3 अलग-अलग जगहों से 24 लाख ड्रग मनी, 32 बोर के दो और 30 बोर का पिस्टल बरामद हुआ। किस वारदात में उसने ये असलहे इस्तेमाल किए, इसे लेकर पुलिस जांच कर रही है।

वहीं, जेल में बंद साथी अवनिंदर सिंह उर्फ शैटी को भी प्रोडक्शन वॉरंट पर लाया गया। उससे पूछताछ के बाद निशानदेही पर 5.20 लाख रुपए बरामद हुए। वहीं, महिला पार्टनर मनप्रीत कौर उर्फ रीत उर्फ मीनू को रिमांड के बाद मंगलवार को दोबारा अदालत में पेश किया गया, जहां 4 दिन और रिमांड पर लिया है। हालांकि अदालत से 8 दिन का रिमांड मांगा था। मनप्रीत नशे की सप्लाई, ड्रग मनी का पूरा हिसाब-किताब संभालती थी। गुरदीप की गिरफ्तारी के बाद वह 1.20 करोड़ की ड्रग मनी लेकर भाग गई थी।

उसे पुलिस ने उसे हिमाचल से गिरफ्तार किया था, लेकिन नकदी बरामद नहीं हो सकी। इसके चलते पुलिस ड्रग मनी बरामद करने में जुटी है। अभी तक उससे गुरदीप की बलेनो कार भी बरामद नहीं हो सकी है। एसपी (डी) मनप्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि अगवा करने के मामले में गुरदीप की गिरफ्तारी डाली गई है। मामले में शामिल उसके साथियों के बारे में पता लगाया जा रहा है।

पूछताछ के आधार पर नशा तस्करी के 3 अन्य मामलों में भी किया गया नामजद
जानकारी के अनुसार पुलिस ने गुरदीप के चार कोरियर को अलग-अलग मामलों में पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर कुल 1.7 किलो हेरोइन बरामद की। उन मामलों में गुरदीप का नाम सामने नहीं आ सका था। मगर अब उससे पूछताछ में उन मामलों का भी पता चला, जिसमें गुरदीप उन्हें नशा सप्लाई करता था। इसके चलते गुरदीप को भी तीनों मामलों में शामिल किया गया। यह मामले 2018 में डिवीजन 2, 3 और साहनेवाल में दर्ज किए गए थे।

पुलिस जांच में पता चला कि गुरदीप का नशा आगे सप्लाई करने वाले गांव रंगिया के अवनिंदर सिंह उर्फ शैटी और साथी अमृतसर के साहिलदीप सिंह को जनवरी 2018 में पुलिस ने 1.2 किलो हेरोइन समेत गिरफ्तार किया था। वह चंडीगढ़ नंबर की मोनटरो कार से सप्लाई करने जा रहे थे। जबकि उनके एक साथी गुरप्रीत सिंह उर्फ लवली को डिवीजन 3 पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर उसकी निशानदेही पर शैटी और साहिल को काबू किया था। शैटी पर पहले भी 5-6 आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं। शैटी साहिल से नशा खरीदता और साहिल आगे गुरदीप से नशा लेता था। साहिल सऊदी अरब में रहता था और वहीं से नेटवर्क चलाता था। मगर बड़ी खेप आने पर खुद आकर हेरोइन बेचता था। आरोपी जेल में बंद हैं।

सरेआम घूमता रहा गुरदीप, पुलिस बताती रही फरार, अब प्रोडक्शन वॉरंट पर लाई
अब मलौद पुलिस गुरदीप को किडनैपिंग मामले में जेल से दो दिन के प्रोडक्शन वॉरंट पर लाई है। उसके खिलाफ दर्ज किडनैपिंग के मामले में गिरफ्तारी डाली गई है। उसके 5-6 साथियों की तलाश जारी है। उसे बुधवार अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा। मामले में शिकायतकर्ता ओंकार सिंह गुरदीप का शराब ठेकों में साथी था, लेकिन फिर दोनों में झगड़ा होने पर अलग हो गए। इसी बात की उसने रंजिश रखनी शुरू कर दी। गुरदीप ने अपने साथियों समेत पांच महीने पहले ओंकार को कार से किडनैप कर ले गया था। जांच में पता चला कि वह उसे मलेरकोटला एक जगह पर ले जाकर मारपीट की और फिर रास्ते में फेंक फरार हो गया था। थाना मलौद पुलिस ने अगवा, मारपीट समेत कई धाराओं में मामला तो दर्ज कर लिया, लेकिन सरेआम घूम रहे गुरदीप को फरार बताती रही। प्रोडक्शन वॉरंट पर लाने के बाद अभी पुलिस को उसके बाकी साथियों और कार का भी पता नहीं चल सका।​​​​​​​

