पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Ludhiana
  • 27.16 Lakh Tonnes Of Potatoes Were Produced In The Last Season, Consumption In The State Is Less Than 13 Lakh Tonnes, Still Selling 50 To 60 Rupees Kg

आलू की कालाबाजारी:पिछले सीजन में 27.16 लाख टन पैदा हुआ आलू, सूबे में खपत 13 लाख टन से भी कम, फिर भी 50 से 60 रुपए किलो बिक रहे

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आलू।
  • कोल्ड स्टोर में पड़ी फसल के व्यापारी वसूल रहे मनमाने दाम

पंजाब में 1.5 लाख हेक्टेयर इलाके में आलू की फसल बीजी जाती है। हालांकि पंजाब में हो रहा आलू का उत्पादन देश का 5 फीसदी ही है। यहां पर उग रही फसल में से 13 लाख टन से भी कम फसल की खपत पंजाब में होती है, क्योंकि यहां के उत्पादन का 70-80 फीसदी हिस्सा बीज के तौर पर देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में जा रहा है।

मगर फिर भी कालाबाजारी और कोल्ड स्टोर में पड़ी फसल के व्यापारियों की ओर से मनमाने दाम वसूले जा रहे हैं। मंडियों में एक बोरी 500-600 की बिकती थी, अब वह 1600-1700 तक की बिक रही है। इस कारण आम लोगों को सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है।

मगर इन दामों पर नियंत्रण करने के लिए कोई हल नहीं किया जा रहा। हालांकि फूड सप्लाई मंत्री ने दामों पर जांच करने की बात कही थी, लेकिन अभी तक इसका कोई हल नहीं हो सका। पीएयू इकोनॉमिक्स डिपार्टमेंट के पूर्व हेड डॉ. एमएस सिद्धू ने बताया कि पंजाब में 1.5 लाख हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र में आलू की बिजाई होती है। इसमें पिछले सीजन में 27.16 लाख टन का उत्पादन हुआ है। इसमें से अधिकतर हिस्सा पंजाब से बाहर चला जाता है। मांग और सप्लाई पर फसल के बीजने का काफी प्रभाव पड़ता है।

लोगों को महंगा आलू बेचकर किसानों की मेहनत के साथ किया जा रहा खिलवाड़
किसान सुखजिंदर ने बताया कि आलू का बीज अन्य फसलों के मुकाबले सबसे महंगा मिलता है। एक एकड़ में आलू की फसल बीजने के लिए किसान को 60 हजार तक का खर्चा करना पड़ता है। इसमें महंगे बीज के अलावा मंहगे कीटनाशक और खाद और अन्य खर्च शामिल रहते हैं। तीन महीने फसल खेत में रहती है। फसल निकालने के बाद मुझे उसे बेचने के लिए पहले तो व्यापारी सीधे आकर उनसे संपर्क करते हैं। वो अपनी मर्जी के मुताबिक उनसे दाम तय करते हैं। ये रेट आलू की किस्म पर निर्भर करता है। 350-400 रुपए एक बोरी के मिलते हैं। उन्होंने 15-20 बोरियां (50 किलो की) लोकल मार्केट में बेचने के लिए रखी।

इसे सीधे 5-10 रुपए किलो तक बेचा, यानी आखिर में। लेकिन फसल ज्यादा देर वह अपने पास नहीं रख सकते, क्योंकि फसल को रखने के लिए कम तापमान की जरूरत होती है। उनके पास वो फसल रखने के लिए कोल्ड स्टोरेज नहीं है। व्यापारी के पास फसल जाने के बाद जो आलू की फसल उन्होंने मेहनत से उगाई और उसी फसल के आम लोगों से 50-60 रुपए तक लिए जा रहे हैं। जो न सिर्फ किसान की मेहनत के साथ खिलवाड़ है, बल्कि आम लोगों के साथ भी गलत हो रहा है। इस समय में मंडियों में 1600-1700 रुपए तक आलू की बोरी बिक रही है, लेकिन सुनवाई कहीं नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें