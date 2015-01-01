पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

24 नवंबर से बहरीन में होगा टूर्नामेंट:एफआईबीए एशिया कप के लिए एलबीए के 3 खिलाड़ी चयनित

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
प्रिंसपाल

लुधियाना बास्केटबाॅल से ट्रेनिंग हासिल करने वाले तीन खिलाड़ियों ने एफआईबीए एशिया कप 2021 के लिए क्वालीफाई किया है, जोकि 24 नवंबर से 1 दिसंबर तक बहरीन, मनामा में होगी। इंडिया पुरुष टीम में इन तीनों खिलाड़ियों जगदीप बैंस, प्रिंसपाल, अमज्योत सिंह गिल का चयन बीएफआई की ओर से किया गया है। पंजाब बास्केटबाॅल एसोसिएशन के जनरल सचिव तेजा सिंह धालीवाल ने बताया कि प्रिंसपाल सिंह और अमज्योत सिंह गिल एनबीए के लिए खेल रहे हैं।

जबकि जगदीप सिंह बैंस एलबीए के सीनियर खिलाड़ी हैं और 10 मुल्को में खेल अपनी धाक जमा चुके हैं। खिलाड़ियों के चयन होने पर एक्स डीजीपी पंजाब आरएस गिल, पंजाब बास्केटबाल एसोसिएशन के सीनियर वाइस प्रधान युरिंदर सिंह हेयर, जेपी सिंह, एमएस भुल्लर, पीएस भंडल, बलकार सिंह बराड़, अर्जुन अवार्डी सुमन शर्मा, दर्शन सिंह संधू, डिस्ट्रिक्ट बास्केटबाॅल एसोसिएशन के जनरल सचिव सुखबीर धालीवाल तथा ब्रिज भूषण ने खिलाड़ियों को बधाई दी।

