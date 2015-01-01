पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Ludhiana
  • 3 Years Ago, Son Said Because Of Pollution There Are Holidays In School, Since Then IRS Officer Has Developed 80 Micro Forests Across The Country.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऐसे ही हों सारे जनसेवक:3 साल पहले बेटे ने कहा-प्रदूषण के चलते स्कूल में छुट्टियां हैं, तब से आईआरएस अफसर ने देशभर में विकसित करा दिए 80 माइक्रो जंगल

लुधियाना26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पर्यावरण बचाओ मुहिम के तहत आईआरएस अफसर रोहित मेहरा
  • एनजीटी ने अपनी तरफ से उनकी मुहिम से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव भेजा

आईआरएस अफसर रोहित मेहरा पर्यावरण बचाने की मुहिम चला रहे हैं। उन्हें तीन साल पहले बेटे ने बताया कि प्रदूषण के कारण स्कूल में छुट्टियां कर दी गई हैं। बस, यही जवाब उनके लिए टर्निंग पाॅइंट बन गया। पर्यावरण बचाने की मुहिम शुरू की तो मियावाकी तकनीक के बारे में पता चला। उन्होंने भारतीय संस्कृति से जुड़ी कई किताबें पढ़ी तो वृक्ष-आयुर्वेद की अहमियत जानी। फिर अर्बन जंगल तैयार कराने का आइडिया सूझा। जिससे शहरी इलाकों में कम होती पेड़ों की संख्या बढ़ाई जा सकती थी। तीन साल में देशभर में 80 माइक्रो फॉरेस्ट तैयार करा डाले। लुधियाना में ही 25-26 ऐसे शहरी जंगल बन गए हैं।

फार्म हाउस, फैक्टरी के आसपास बनवा रहे जंगल

मेहरा बताते हैं कि अगर पौधे एक साथ लगाएं तो जल्दी विकसित होने के साथ एक-दूसरे को बचाते भी हैं। अर्बन फॉरेस्ट तकनीक में डेढ़ से दो फिट की दूरी पर पौधे लगाते हैं। लुधियाना में लोग फार्म हाउस के अलावा धार्मिक स्थलों व फैक्टरी के आसपास जंगल तैयार रहे हैं।

इनको तैयार करने पर अधिकतम 20-25 हजार खर्चा आता है। एक जंगल 300 फिट से लेकर 3 एकड़ तक की जगह में लग जाता है। नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल ने संपर्क कर उनसे साथ जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव रखा है। फिलहाल बुड्ढे नाले के आसपास जंगल तैयार करने को वह नगर निगम से तालमेल कर मुहिम आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं। अब तक वहां 13 माइक्रो फाॅरेस्ट तैयार हो चुके हैं। कुल 300 जंगल बनाने का लक्ष्य है। इन जंगलों में डेयरी से निकले गोबर व रोज गार्डन से मिले एग्रो वेस्ट से खाद तैयार कराई। वहीं पौधे निगम की नर्सरी से मिलते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें