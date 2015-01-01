पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेनोवेशन:बैडमिंटन हॉल की दशा सुधारने पर खर्च होंगे 4 करोड़, सिंथेटिक कोर्ट बनेंगे

लुधियाना33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इमारत का रंग-रोगन करवाने के साथ छत से पानी लीकेज और कैंटीन की हालत में भी होगा सुधार

अमित कुमार | आखिरकार गुरु नानक स्टेडियम के शास्त्री हॉल में बैडमिंटन कोर्ट की हालत सुधरने जा रही है। स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के अंतर्गत बैडमिंटन हॉल पर 4 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे। 1966 में बना शास्त्री हॉल में बैडमिंटन कोर्ट निगम के तहत होने के कारण यहां पर कोई भी सरकारी कोच नहीं है और यह एसोसिएशन के अंतर्गत ही चलाया जा रहा है। अब स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत कैबिनेट मंत्री भारत भूषण आशु ने लंबे समय से

बिगड़ी दशा के मद्देनजर इसे संवारने का फैसला लिया है। कोर्ट की दशा सुधराने के लिए इसमें कई तब्दीलियां की जा रही हैं। इसमें 4 कोर्ट रेनोवेट होंगे और ये सिंथेटिक के बनाएं जाएंगे। कोर्ट नंबर 4 और 2 नंबर की वुडन फ्लोरिंग खराब है, उसे ठीक करवाया जाएगा। बेहतरीन लाइटिंग सिस्टम होगा और बैठने का इंतजाम भी नए ढंग से किया जाएगा।

खिलाड़ियों का जिम और प्रवेश द्वार भी बनाया जाएगा खूबसूरत

बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ियों के लिए अंदर जिम बनाया गया है। खिलाड़ियों के लिए अत्याधुनिक जिम सिस्टम भी लगाया जाएगा। यहीं नहीं एंट्रेंस गेट काफी खस्ता होने के कारण इसे भी बदला जाएगा। इससे शास्त्री हॉल की पूरी तरह से दशा को बदल दिया जाएगा।
कई नामी खिलाड़ी किए तैयार

इसी हॉल में कड़ा अभ्यास कर कई बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी तैयार हुए हैं। इसमें ध्रुव कपिला, लक्ष्य शर्मा, प्रणव चोपड़ा, लखविंदर सिंह, प्रेरणा डाबर प्रमुख हैं, जो आज राष्ट्रीय-अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर शहर का नाम चमका रहे हैं।
कैंटीन और दशा में होगा सुधार: सेक्रेटरी
^स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत कोर्ट और बैठने का इंतजाम नए ढंग से किया जाएगा। वहीं, कैंटीन भी नई बनाई जाएगी और बाहरी दीवारों को भी रेनोवेट किया जाएगा। पेंट के काम से लेकर बाहरी मैदान की साफ सफाई पर भी खास ध्यान रखा जाएगा। -अनुपम कुमरिया, सेक्रेटरी, लुधियाना बैडमिंटन एसोसिएशन

