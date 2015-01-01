पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना अपडेट:इस माह अब तक 42 मौतें, इनमें से ज्यादातर हाइपरटेंशन, डायबिटीज और दिल के थे रोगी

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महामारी के जाल से कैसे बचेंगे... चौड़ा बाजार में जहां ऊपर बिजली के तारों का जाल नजर आ रहा है, वहीं नीचे भीड़ के जाल में फंसे लोगों में काफी तादाद में बिना मास्क के भी नजर आए।
  • रविवार को 114 नए पॉजिटिव केस, 2 मरीजों की हुई मौत, दोनों मृतक लुधियाना से संबंधित, एक से अधिक बीमारियों वाले मरीजों के लिए स्थिति हुई चिंताजनक

कोरोना की महामारी का खतरा और केस आने की संख्या में इजाफा हो रहा है। नवंबर में लुधियाना के 42 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। इनमें से आधे से ज्यादा मरीज ऐसे थे जो हाइपरटेंशन, डायबिटीज और दिल की बीमारियों से पीड़ित थे। वहीं, कई मरीज एक से ज्यादा बीमारियों से पीड़ित थे। यानी को-मॉर्बिड कंडीशन वाले मरीजों के लिए स्थिति फिर से खराब हो रही है। ये मौतें 7 नवंबर के बाद से होनी शुरु हुई हैं। इससे पहले होने वाली मौतें कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव होने के अलावा टीबी, कैंसर से हुई हैं।

यही नहीं सिर्फ 9 दिनों में ही इन को-मॉर्बिड कंडीशन वाले मरीजों की मौत हुई है। सर्दियां बढ़ने के साथ ही जहां केसेस में इजाफा हो रहा है। वहीं, डायबीटिज, बीपी और दिल के मरीजों पर खतरा बढ़ रहा है। माहिरों के मुताबिक इन मरीजों को खास ख्याल रखने की जरुरत है। रविवार को 114 नए मरीज पाए गए। जिनमें से 98 मरीज लुधियाना के हैं। वहीं, 16 मरीज बाहरी जिलों व राज्यों से संबंधित हैं। जबकि 2 मरीजों की मौत हुई। दोनों ही लुधियाना के निवासी थे।

जिले के 22044 मरीज हो चुके हैं संक्रमित, 20365 स्वस्थ
लुधियाना के अब तक 22044 मरीज संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। लेकिन राहत ये है कि 20365 मरीज स्वस्थ भी हो चुके हैं। रविवार को 81 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज भी किया गया। जिले के अब 795 एक्टिव केसेस हैं। जबकि 884 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। एक्टिव केस में 607 होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। 16 सरकारी व 76 प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हैं। इनमें से लेवल-3 में 3 मरीज हैं। अन्य जिलों व राज्यों के अब तक 3105 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। 75 एक्टिव केस और 367 की मौत हो चुकी है।

1 गर्भवती, 1 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर पॉजिटिव

रविवार को दो मरीजों की मौत हुई। दोराहा के पुरुष हाइपरटेंशन, क्रोनिक किडनी डिजीज से भी पीड़ित थे। मॉडल टाउन के रहने वाले 52 वर्षीय पुरुष डायबीटिज, हाइपरटेंशन और क्रोनिक किडनी डिजीज से पीड़ित थे। नए आए पॉजिटिव केसेस में 1 गर्भवती, 1 हैल्थ केयर वर्कर की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव रही। इसके अलावा ओपीडी के 24 मरीज और आईएलआई के 36 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव रही।

रविवार को लिए 2685 सैंपल्स

रविवार को 2685 सैंपल्स लिए गए। । अब तक 433048 सैंपल्स में से 405764 सैंपल्स की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ चुकी है। 2135 सैंपल्स की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है। रविवार को 196 शकी मरीजों की जांच की गई। जिनमें से 194 को होम क्वारेंटाइन किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें