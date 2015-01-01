पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गलत इंजीनियरिंग का नतीजा:एनएचएआई की सीमा में आते 63 ब्लैक स्पॉट सालभर में होंगे खत्म, सभी के लगाए गए टेंडर

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नेशनल, स्टेट हाईवे और निगम लिमिट में 91 ब्लैक स्पॉट
  • केंद्र खर्च करेगा 200 करोड़ रुपए

(दिनेश वर्मा)
लाडोवाल से साहनेवाल तक लुधियाना में 91 ब्लैक स्पॉट्स की पहचान की गई है। हर ब्लैक स्पॉट पर साल में 30 से 200 तक हादसे हो रहे हैं। इनमें से 5 ब्लैक स्पॉट ऐसे हैं, जहां पर हर साल 50 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो जाती है। ऐसे में अब नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया(एनएचएआई) के तहत आते 63 ब्लैक स्पॉट को खत्म किया जाएगा।

केंद्र सरकार इस पर 200 करोड़ रुपए खर्च करेगा और अगले एक साल तक ये काम पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। एनएचएआई की तरफ से लाडोवाल से साहनेवाल के बीच आते बड़े दुर्घटना वाले ब्लैक स्पॉट को खत्म करने के लिए टेंडर लगा दिए हैं। एनएचएआई की तरफ से हाईवे पर एंट्री और एग्जिट पॉइंट, फुटओवर ब्रिज, अंडरपास और फ्लाईओवर का निर्माण किया जाना है। इसकी पुष्टि एनएचएआई के प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर वरिंदर..... की तरफ से की गई है। उन्होंने दावा किया है कि दिसंबर आखिरी तक ब्लैक स्पॉट को खत्म करने के लिए काम अलाॅट कर दिए जाएंगे और 1 साल के भीतर सारे काम खत्म होने का टारगेट तय किया गया है।

160 करोड़ से ब्लैक स्पॉट पर बनेंगे फ्लाईओवर, अंडरपास, एंट्री और एग्जिट, आरओबी और फुटओवर ब्रिज

  • नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया की तरफ से ताजपुर रोड बुड्ढे नाले पर टिब्बा रोड कट के साथ फ्लाईओवर बनाने के लिए टेंडर लगा दिया गया है। यहां पर कट बंद होने से लोग गलत दिशा से आ रहे थे और गलत तरीके से हाईवे क्रॉस करते हैं। इस कारण यहां पर सबसे ज्यादा हादसे हो रहे हैं।
  • शेरपुर चौक के पास एनएचएआई की तरफ से एंट्री-एग्जिट दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा एडिशनल रेलवे ओवरब्रिज भी बनाया जा रहा है। इन दोनों की कमी के कारण लोग गलत तरीके से हाईवे को क्रॉस करते हैं और गलत दिशा से सड़क पर आते जाते हैं।
  • जालंधर बाईपास के निकट ग्रीनलैंड के सामने के ब्लैक स्पॉट पर हादसे इसलिए होते हैं क्योंकि वहां पर हाईवे पर एंट्री और एग्जिट नहीं है। गलत दिशा से वाहनों का आना-जाना और गलत तरीके से हाईवे को क्रॉस करते समय हादसे होते हैं। हाईवे पर एंट्री और एग्जिट दी जाएगी।
  • शास्त्री नगर के पास एनएचएआई की तरफ से व्हीकल अंडरपास का निर्माण किया जाएगा। इससे वाहन सीधे हाईवे पर आने से बचेंगे और रॉन्ग साइड से आते वाहनों के हो दुर्घटनाओं से बचाया जा सकेगा।

स्ट्रीट लाइट की गई दुरुस्त, दिशा सूचक बोर्ड लगाए जा रहे

  • लाडोवाल से लेकर समराला तक स्ट्रीट लाइट जो पहले बंद रहती थी उन्हें दुरुस्त कर दिया गया है, जहां पर दिशा सूचक बोर्ड नहीं है वहां पर दिशा सूचक बोर्ड लगाए जा रहे हैं। इललीगल कटों को बंद किया जाएगा, स्पीड कंट्रोल के लिए प्रबंध करना, जानवरों की रोकथाम, साइकिलिंग के लिए प्रबंध, सड़कों को चौड़ा करना और सड़क की मरम्मत भी की जाएगा।
  • समराला से मंडी गोबिंदगढ़ रोड के बीच ब्लैक स्पॉट पर एक फ्लाईओवर बनाया जा रहा है जिसका टेंडर लग चुका है। इस फ्लाईओवर के बनने के बाद भी वहां पर हादसे होने बंद हो जाएंगे।

नगर निगम को करना होगा 18 ब्लैक स्पॉट पर काम

भले ही केंद्र ने एनएचएआई के जरिए हाईवे पर बन चुके ब्लैक स्पॉट को खत्म करने के लिए बजट जारी कर दिया है, लेकिन निगम के दायरे में आते 18 ब्लैक स्पॉट के लिए कोई प्रबंध नहीं किया गया है। निगम हद में सग्गू चौक, जगराओं पुल, सब्जी मंडी चौक हैबोवाल, मंजू सिनेमा रोड, मॉडल टाउन में किंग्स स्पेडस रिजोर्ट्स, ढोलेवाल चौक, बाबा थान सिंह चौक, मेट्रो रोड टी-पॉइंट, आरती स्टील फोकल पॉइंट, हैबोवाल चौक, पक्खोवाल नहर पुल, सलेम टाबरी पेट्रोल पंप, फोकल पॉइंट जीवन नगर चौक, फोकल पॉइंट ग्यासपुरा चौक, फुल्लांवाल चौक, पाहवा धर्मशाला डिवीजन नंबर-4, ढोलेवाल चौक दादा मोटर्स के सामने कट, गिल चौक शिमलापुरी कट ब्लैक स्पॉट घोषित किए गए हैं। इन्हें खत्म करने पर निगम ने कोई बजट ही तैयार नहीं किया।

पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधीन आते 10 स्पॉट: निगम के अलावा जिला लोक निर्माण विभाग के अधीन आती सड़कों पर भी जिले में 10 ब्लैक स्पॉट आते हैं। इनमें डेहलों के पास एचपी पेट्रोल पंप गिल बाईपास, डेहलों के पास ताज रिजोर्ट, लोहगढ़ चौक डेहलों, गुरुद्वारा आलमगीर गेट डेहलों, शिमलापुरी अरोड़ा पैलेस चौक, राधा स्वामी सत्संग घर गिल गांव, रणिया टी-पॉइंट डेहलों, डेहलों-साहनेवाल रोड एचपी पेट्रोल पंप निकट और गोपालपुर डेहलों को स्टेट हाईवे नंबर-11 पर ब्लैक स्पॉट घोषित किया गया है। यहां पर हर ब्लैक स्पॉट पर 40 से 50 के करीब हर साल दुर्घटनाएं होती हैं।

वाहनों की स्पीड कंट्रोल करने के लिए सड़कों पर लगाए जाएंगे ब्रेकर
पीडब्ल्यूडी के सर्वे के मुताबिक कुछ ब्लैक स्पॉट सामने आए हैं, वहां पर एक से डेढ़ महीने तक ब्लैक स्पॉट को खत्म कर देंगे। वाहनों की स्पीड कंट्रोल करने के लिए बोर्ड और सड़क पर स्पीड ब्रेकर लगाए जाएंगे, ताकि सड़क दुर्घटनाएं रोकी जा सकें। अवैध कटों को बंद करेंगे। मलेरकोटला रोड पर पीडब्ल्यूडी की हद जीएनई कॉलेज से शुरू होती है, उससे पहले के ब्लैक स्पॉट निगम हद में आते हैं। -चरणजीत सिंह, एक्सईएन, पीडब्ल्यूडी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें