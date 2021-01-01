पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पल्स पोलियो मुहिम:लक्ष्य पूरा करने के लिए 673 बूथ और 5050 सब-बूथ लगाए जाएंगे: एडीसी

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • पल्स पोलियो मुहिम कल से, बचत भवन में एडीसी ने दी हिदायतें

जिलेभर में 31 जनवरी से 4 फरवरी तक पल्स पोलियो मुहिम चलाने के दौरान 4.87 लाख बच्चों को खुराक पिलाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। शुक्रवार को इसकी तैयारियों के लिए यहां बचत भवन में रखी मीटिंग में एडीसी (जनरल) अमरजीत बैंस ने जरूरी हिदायतें भी दीं। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. एसएस कक्कड़ ने इस मुहिम की तैयारियों को लेकर संबंधित विभागीय अधिकारियों की ओर से जानकारी दी।

इसके अनुसार सेहत महकमे ने जिले में कुल 4 लाख 87 हजार 642 बच्चे पोलियो खुराक पिलाने के लिए चिन्हित किए हैं। जिले में मुहिम का लक्ष्य पूरा करने को 673 बूथ, 5050 सब-बूथ, 1357 हाउस टू हाउस टीमें, 105 ट्रांजिट टीमें और 105 मोबाइल टीमें बनाई गई हैं। इन टीमों की निगरानी को 505 सुपरवाइजर भी तैनात किए हैं।

ऐसे चलेगी मुहिम: इस मुहिम के तहत ब्लॉक स्तर पर सीएचसी मलौद, पायल, मानूपुर, सिधवां बेट, सुधार, पक्खोवाल, हठूर, माछीवाड़ा के अलावा सिविल अस्पताल जगराओं, खन्ना, समराला और रायकोट में तीन दिवसीय राउंड रहेगा। इस दौरान 31 जनवरी को बूथ लगेंगे और 1-2 फरवरी को घर-घर जाकर 5 साल तक के बच्चों को पोलियो खुराक पिलाई जाएंगी। जबकि लुधियाना शहर व साहनेवाल ब्लॉक में 5 दिवसीय राउंड रहेगा। वहीं, कूमकलां ब्लॉक, शहर से लगते इलाकों में 5 दिन तो कूमकलां ब्लॉक के गांवों में 3 दिन का राउंड होगा।

