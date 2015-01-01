पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रोजेक्टों की रफ्तार:47 में से 7 प्रोजेक्ट ही हुए पूरे, 11 के नहीं लग पाए टेंडर, स्मार्ट सिटी की रैंकिंग में 50वें स्थान पर शहर

लुधियाना3 घंटे पहले
  • मौजूदा चल रहे कामों में काॅन्ट्रेक्टर कर रहे लापरवाही
  • लुधियाना स्मार्ट सिटी को पांच साल होने को आए
  • सिटी लेवल टेक्नीकल कमेटी की मीटिंग रही बेनतीजा

स्मार्ट सिटी की दौड़ में शामिल लुधियाना को पांच साल होने को आए हैं। विडंबना ये है कि अभी तक शहर के लिए मंजूर हुए 47 प्रोजेक्टों में से 7 प्रोजेक्ट्स को ही पूरा किया जा सका है। अगर रैंकिंग की बात करें तो इसी साल 100 स्मार्ट सिटी में से 50वें स्थान पर लुधियाना स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड का रैंक आया था, क्योंकि प्रोजेक्ट्स की रफ्तार यहां काफी धीमी है। वहीं, हाल ही सांसद रवनीत बिट्‌टू ने भी रिव्यू मीटिंग करके जब स्टेट्स जाना तो वे भी हैरान रह गए कि प्रमुख प्रोजेक्टों की तो डेडलाइन कब की निकल चुकी है, जबकि पूरा करने के लिए काॅन्ट्रेक्टर समय पर काम नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। इसी के तहत एमपी की रिव्यू मीटिंग के बाद निगम कमिश्नर प्रदीप कुमार सभ्रवाल ने सिटी लेवल की टेक्नीकल कमेटी के साथ मीटिंग, हालांकि मीटिंग में कुछ खास एजेंडा नहीं रखा गया था, सिर्फ फायर ब्रिगेड विभाग को अपग्रेड करने के लिए चर्चा हुई।

विकल्प के तौर पर नहीं बनाई सड़क

गत दिनों निगम कमिश्नर प्रदीप कुमार सभ्रवाल ने स्मार्ट सिटी की मीटिंग करते हुए सख्त शब्दों में अफसरों को आदेश जारी कर दिए थे, लेकिन किसी भी साइट पर बोर्ड नहीं लगाया गया है। काॅन्ट्रेक्टर की तरफ से सराभा नगर और पक्खोवाल रोड पर आरओबी-अारयूबी का निर्माण कार्य किया जा रहा है। पक्खोवाल रोड पर तो काॅन्ट्रेक्टर ने विकल्प के तौर पर कोई सड़क भी ट्रैफिक के लिए नहीं बनाई है।

अधूरे ड्रेन मिट्‌टी से ढक दिए

उधर, ये भी बात सामने आई है कि नगर निगम जोन-डी के पास लेयर वेली के साथ सड़क किनारे एक रेन वाॅटर के लिए ड्रेन बनाई जा रही थी, काॅन्ट्रेक्टर ने स्मार्ट सिटी के पैसों से ड्रेन बनाने का काम लगभग 500 मीटर तक कर दिया था। लेकिन इस काम को काॅन्ट्रेक्टर ने बीच में बंद करके उस पर मिट्‌टी डाल दी है। अब सवाल ये खड़े हो चुके हैं कि इस अधूरे काम के नुक्सान की भरपाई किसके जिम्मे आएगी।

हमारी आज जनरल मीटिंग हुई थी, प्रोजेक्टों पर चर्चाएं हुई हैं, जो जिम्मेदारी अफसरो को सौंपी है, उसका समय पर स्टेट्स लिया जा रहा है, लापरवाही सामने आने पर किसी को बख्शा नहीं जाएगी। -प्रदीप कुमार सभ्रवाल, निगम कमिश्नर लुधियाना।

प्रोजेक्टों पर एक नजर

  • ये प्रोजेक्ट हुए पूरे: छतों पर सोलर लगाना, कंट्रोल कमांड सेंटर का निर्माण, क्लीनिंग मशीनें खरीदना, साइनेज बोर्ड लगाना, घंटाघर की ब्यूटीफिकेशन, 7 स्मार्ट टॉयलेट्स खरीदे जा चुके हैं, 10 कंक्रीट वाले टॉयलेट्स अलग-अलग लोकेशन पर बनाए हैं, लेयर वेली पार्ट-1 का काम कंप्लीट किया जा रहा है।
  • जो चल रहे : एलईडी स्ट्रीट लाइटें लगाने का काम बाकी है, सराभा नगर मार्केट और मल्हार रोड को स्मार्ट बनाना, स्मार्ट क्लास रूम, आरओबी-आरयूबी पक्खोवाल रोड, मृत जानवरों के प्रबंध के लिए कारकस प्लांट का निर्माण, एनीमल बर्थ कंट्रोल सेंटर, लेयर वेली पार्ट-2 का निर्माण।
  • इनके टेंडर लगने बाकी: 85.91 करोड़ से स्मार्ट मल्टीलेवल कार पार्किंग, 20 करोड़ से रखबाग में इंडोर स्विमिंग पूल, 5 करोड़ में सीएंडडी प्लांट, 3.10 करोड़ में डिजिटल लाइब्रेरी, 48.72 करोड़ से जैनपुर में स्पोर्ट्स पार्क, 40 करोड़ में रोड सेफ्टी फर्नीचर प्रोजेक्ट, 13.42 करोड़ में बुड्ढे नाले के किनारे जालियां, 150 करोड़ में बुड्ढे नाले की कायाकल्प, 18.93 करोड़ में घुमारमंडी मार्केट और स्मार्ट रोड बनाना, 82.22 करोड़ में ट्रेंसलेस सीवरेज लाइन, 55 करोड़ में म्युनिस्पिल कंट्रोल सेंटर बनाना।
