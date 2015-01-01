पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन:मंत्री आशु समेत 82 नए संक्रमित, पार्षद पत्नी मास्क उतार निगम मीटिंग संबोधित करती रहीं

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिम्मेदारों का गैर-जिम्मेदाराना रवैया, बिना मास्क पहुंचे मेयर-पार्षद
  • 1738 सैंपल्स लिए, 1675 सैंपल्स की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग

मंगलवार को कैबिनेट मंत्री भारत भूषण आशु की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। उन्हें डीएमसी अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया गया है। इसकी पुष्टि डीएमसी के मेडिकल सुपरिंटेंडेंट अश्विनी चौधरी ने की। वहीं, आशु की पत्नी पार्षद ममता आशु मास्क उतारकर निगम हाउस मीटिंग में संबोधित करती रहीं, जो कि कोरोना गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन है।

इस मीटिंग में शहर के अधिकतर पार्षद और अफसर आए थे। इससे कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने का खतरा है। वहीं, 82 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इनमें से 74 जिले और 8 बाहरी जिलों-राज्यों से संबंधित हैं। वहीं, 4 मरीजों की मौत हुई।

इनमें से 3 लुधियाना से संबंधित हैं। जिले के अब तक 20965 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। इनमें से 19441 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं।

जिले के 669 एक्टिव केस हैं। 855 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। 669 एक्टिव केसों में से 512 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। 22 मरीज सरकारी और 69 मरीज प्राइवेट अस्पताल में दाखिल हैं। इनमें से लेवल-2 में 85 मरीज हैं। जबकि लेवल-3 में 6 मरीज हैं।

मंगलवार को 1738 सैंपल्स लिए गए। इनमें से 1675 सैंपल्स आरटी-पीसीआर पर, 58 रैपिड एंटी जैन और 5 सैंपल्स ट्रूनेट पर रहे। 1675 सैंपल्स की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है। अब तक 407762 सैंपल्स लिए जा चुके हैं। इनमें से 406087 की रिपोर्ट हासिल हो चुकी है। 382214 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव रही है। मंगलवार को 30 रैपिड रिस्पांस टीमों ने 165 मरीजों की जांच की। इनमें से 131 मरीजों को होम क्वारेंटाइन किया गया। जिले के 1174 एक्टिव होम क्वारेंटाइन केस हैं।
मृतकों में दो पुरुष, एक महिला: मंगलवार को लुधियाना के 3 मरीजों की मौत हुई। इनमें से दो पुरुष और एक महिला है। सतगुरु नगर की 85 वर्षीय महिला मायोकार्डाइटिस से भी पीड़ित थीं। वहीं, जगराओं के रहने वाले 74 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग एक्यूट किडनी इंजरी से पीड़ित होने के अलावा डायबिटीज के भी मरीज थे।

जम्मू कॉलोनी के रहने वाले 39 वर्षीय पुरुष की भी मौत हुई। मंगलवार को पॉजिटिव आए केसों में 1 गर्भवती महिला, 1 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर, पॉजिटिव मरीजों के संपर्क के 18 मरीज, ओपीडी के 17 मरीज और आईएलआई के 18 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू| ठंड में संक्रमण बढ़ने का खतरा ज्यादा

मौसम में ठंडक आने के बाद से कोरोना केसों में इजाफा देखने को मिल रहा है। साथ ही ठंड में वायरस बढ़ने का खतरा ज्यादा है। ऐसे में अगर अब भी लोगों ने एहतियात न बरती तो स्थिति गंभीर हो सकती है। हाल ही में सर्वे भी कराया गया।

लुधियाना के 60% लोग ही मास्क पहन रहे हैं, लेकिन 40% लोग मास्क या तो सही ढंग से नहीं पहन रहे या पहन ही नहीं रहे। अगर इन 40% लोगों में से 20% लोग भी मास्क पहन लें तो कोविड-19 की चेन को ब्रेक करने में मदद मिलेगी। -डॉ.बिश्व मोहन, कन्वीनर, क्रिटिकल एक्सपर्ट ग्रुप फॉर कोरोना पंजाब

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें