  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Ludhiana
  • A Kilometer Long Jam Was Found In Presence Of Attendants, Trouble In Many Areas Including Samrala Chowk, Mata Rani Chowk, Shivpuri Chowk

फेस्टिवल नहीं जाम सीजन:मुलाजिमों की मौजूदगी में भी लगा एक किमी लंबा जाम, समराला चौक, माता रानी चौक, शिवपुरी चौक समेत कई इलाकों में परेशानी

लुधियाना24 मिनट पहले
फेस्टिवल सीजन आते ही शहर के हालात जाम में तबदील होने लगे हैं। हालात ये हैं कि ट्रैफिक पुलिस की मौजूदगी में भी एक-एक किलोमीटर लंबा जाम अलग-अलग इलाकों में लगे रहे। बाजारों में आने वाले लोगों को तो जाम से जूझना ही पड़ा, वहीं ट्रैफिक डायवर्जन पर भी लोगों को अच्छी-खासी कसरत करनी पड़ी। वहीं, अधिकारियों के दौरे सिर्फ खानापूर्ति के लिए उन इलाकों में हो रहे हैं, जहां जाम का नामों-निशान ही नहीं। हालात ये हैं कि समराला चौक जोकि हाईवे है और 8 इलाकों को आने-जाने के लिए सड़कें लगती है, यहां ट्रैफिक जाम का विकराल रूप देखने को मिलता है। वहीं, हालात को देखते हुए एक बार फिर ट्रैफिक डायवर्जन में कुछ सुधार किए गए हैं। जोकि कितना कारगर साबित होता है, ये देखना होगा।

डायवर्जन प्लान में बदलाव: पिछले दिनों अलग-अलग इलाकों में पुलिस ने ट्रैफिक डायवर्जन प्लान बनाया था। इसके तहत फिरोजपुर रोड से विश्वकर्मा चौक की तरफ जाने के लिए रास्ता पुल के ऊपर से ही खोल दिया गया था। लेकिन वहां फिर से जाम लगने लगा। लिहाजा अब दोबारा पहले की तरह विश्वकर्मा चौक की तरफ जाने के लिए पुल के नीचे से होकर जेएमडी माॅल के सामने से होकर पुल पर चढ़कर ही जाना होगा।

इसके अलावा जालंधर की तरफ से आने वाले लोग पुल के ऊपर से ही फिरोजपुर रोड की तरफ आ सकेंगे। इसी तरह से फिरोजपुर रोड पर पुल का काम चलने की वजह से कुछ दिनों के लिए सराभा नगर कट से अंदर होकर दीपक अस्पताल वाली रोड से होते हुए लोगों को दोबारा फिरोजपुर रोड पर आना होगा। यहां ट्रैफिक पुलिस के दो मुलाजिम लगाने के लिए कहा गया है। हालांकि सुबह तो मुलाजिम होते है, लेकिन दोपहर तक गायब होते है। जिसकी वजह से जाम की स्थिति पैदा होती है।

