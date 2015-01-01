पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:एक माह बाद एक्टिव केस 600 के करीब, 105 नए पाॅजिटिव, 3 की मौत

लुधियाना24 मिनट पहले
  • नवंबर में लुधियाना के 12 लोगों की हो चुकी मौत

सोमवार को जिले में कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव आने वालों की संख्या 100 का आंकड़ा भी पार कर गई। 7 नवंबर को 100 केस आए थे। लेकिन अब आंकड़ा 100 से भी पार जा रहा है। सोमवार को 105 पॉजिटिव केस रिपोर्ट किए गए। जिनमें से 93 लुधियाना और 12 बाहरी जिलों व राज्यों से संबंधित हैं। नए पॉजिटिव केसों में निटवियर एंड अपैरल मैन्यु. एसोसिएशन के प्रधान और वाइस प्रेसिडेंट भी शामिल हैं। जिले में एक्टिव केसों का आंकड़ा भी लगातार बढ़ रहा है। एक महीने बाद एक्टिव केस की संख्या 600 के पास पहुंच रही है। सोमवार को जिले के 598 एक्टिव केस थे। जबकि 13 अक्टूबर से जिले में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या में भी गिरावट आ रही थी। जिले में अब एक्टिव केस कुल केसों के 2.9 फीसदी हैं। जबकि 4.1 फीसदी मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

लुधियाना के 93 नए संक्रमित, 38 डिस्चार्ज
सोमवार को लुधियाना के 93 नए संक्रमित सामने आए हैं। वहीं, सोमवार को 3 कोविड पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत हुई। जिनमें से 2 लुधियाना से संबंधित हैं। वहीं, 38 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। जिले के अब तक 20891 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। 19441 मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं। 598 एक्टिव केस हैं और 852 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। नवंबर में लुधियाना के 12 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। एक्टिव केसों में से 427 होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। वहीं, सिविल हॉस्पिटल में 21 मरीज एडमिट हैं। जबकि प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में 59 मरीज हैं। वेंटिलेटर पर 12 मरीज हैं। जिनमें से 7 मरीज लुधियाना के हैं। अन्य जिलों व राज्यों के 2900 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। 80 एक्टिव मरीज हैं और 338 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

5 कैदी पॉजिटिव: सोमवार को लुधियाना के दो मरीजों की मौत हुई। पॉजिटिव आए मामलों में 1 पुलिस कर्मी, 1 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर, 5 कैदियों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। वहीं, पॉजिटिव मरीजों के संपर्क के 5 मरीज, ओपीडी के 41 मरीज और इनफ्लूएंजा लाइक इलनैस के 31 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव रही। इसके अलावा जगराओं में एक कुष्ठ आश्रम में 4 महिलाओं समेत 8 लोग पॉजिटिव आए। वहीं, मरीज बोले रिपोर्ट दिखाओ तो मानेंगे। अस्पताल वालों ने रिपोर्ट नहीं दी।

1951 सैंपल्स लिए: सेहत विभाग की 14 रैपिड रिस्पाॅन्स टीमों द्वारा 91 शकी मरीजों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई। इनमें से 59 मरीजों को होम क्वारेंटाइन किया गया। सोमवार को 1951 सैंपल्स लिए गए। इसमें आरटी-पीसीआर के 1897 सैंपल्स रहे। रैपिड एंटी जैन के 48 सैंपल्स और ट्रूनेट पर 6 सैंपल्स लिए गए। 1932 सैंपल्स की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है।

