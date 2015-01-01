पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:26 दिनों के बाद फिर 10 मौतें, दो मरीजों को नहीं थी कोई अन्य बीमारी, 88 नए संक्रमित

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • 8वें दिन भी 100 से कम रहे मरीज, एक्टिव केस 640

कोरोना के केसों में भले ही गिरावट आई है। मगर 26 दिनों बाद मौतों का आंकड़ा दोबारा दहाई में पहुंचा गया। इससे एक बार फिर चिंता पैदा हो गई है। इससे पहले 18 नवंबर को 11 मरीजों की मौत हुई थी। वहीं, विश्व एड्स जागरुकता कार्यक्रम में मंगलवार को हिस्सा लेने पहुंचे सेहत मंत्री बलबीर सिद्धू ने एेलान किया कि उन्होंने कहा कि सूबे में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर नहीं आई है। सेहत महकमे की ओर से की जा रही

कॉन्टेक्ट ट्रेसिंग और सैंपलिंग के कारण बचाव हो पाया है। एक्टिव केसों में भी गिरावट आई है। उधर, मृत्युदर को रोकने के लिए अब 70 साल या इससे ज्यादा के पॉजिटिव मरीजों को होम क्वारेंटाइन नहीं, बल्कि अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया जाएगा। एक से अधिक बीमारी वाले मरीजों (को-मॉर्बिड कंडीशन) का खास ख्याल रखने की जरूरत है, ताकि मौतों के आंकड़ा भी रोका जा सके।

मृतकों में 2 अस्थमा मरीज भी-जिले के 5 मरीजों की मौत हुई। इनमें 3 मरीज ऐसे थे, जो कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव होने के अलावा को-मॉर्बिड कंडीशन से पीड़ित थे। वहीं, इनमें दो मरीज अस्थमा के मरीज थे। वहीं, तीन मरीज 60 साल और इससे ज्यादा उम्र के थे। जबकि दो मरीज 40, 49 उम्र के थे। मृतकों में खन्ना की महिला (40) जो अस्थमा, हाइपरटेंशन और डायाबीटिक थी। राजगुरु नगर के पुरुष (63) किडनी की बीमारी, डायबिटीज और दिल की बीमारी से पीड़ित थे। दुगरी की महिला (49) अस्थमा और हाईपरटेंशन की मरीज भी थीं। वहीं, सिधवां बेट के पुरुष (76) और चीमा चौक के पुरुष (60) की मौत हुई, इन्हें किसी अन्य तरह की बीमारी नहीं थी।

1607 सैंपल्स की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग, 2294 सैंपल लिए-मंगलवार को 2294 सैंपल्स लिए गए। इनमें से सरकारी सेंटरों में 1881 आरटी-पीसीआर, 14 रेपिड एंटीजन सैंपल्स रहे। वहीं, निजी अस्पतालों में 267 आरटी-पीसीआर, 86 रेपिड एंटीजन और 46 ट्रूनेट सैंपल्स शामिल रहे। 1607 सैंपल्स की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है। अब तक 501013 सैंपल्स लिए जा चुके हैं। इनमें से 499406 की रिपोर्ट हासिल हो चुकी है। 471817 सैंपल्स की

टीमों ने 157 को किया क्वारेंटाइन-मंगलवार को शहरी एरिया से 60 पॉजिटिव मरीज आए और 3 मरीजों की मौत भी हुई। इसके अतिरिक्त जगराओं के 3 पॉजिटिव, 1 मौत, रायकोट के 4 पॉजिटिव, खन्ना के 2 पॉजिटिव, 1 मौत, समराला से 1 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आया। वहीं, इनमें से पॉजिटिव मरीजों के संपर्क के 9 मरीज, ओपीडी के 17 मरीज, इनफ्लूएंजा लाइक इलनेस के 28 मरीज, एसएआरआई के 1 मरीज और 1 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव रही। 58 रैपिड रिस्पांस टीमों ने 203 शकी मरीजों की स्क्रीनिंग की। इनमें से 154 को होम क्वारेंटाइन किया गया। 2484 एक्टिव होम क्वारेंटाइन केस हैं।रिपोर्ट निगेटिव रही।

