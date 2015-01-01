पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:टैक्सी की बुकिंग कर ड्राइवर को रास्ते में धक्का देकर फेंका, स्विफ्ट लूटकर भागे दोनों बदमाश

लुधियाना36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डेहलों में पुहीड़ के पास गत रात लूट की वारदात

बस स्टैंड के पास दो बदमाशों ने कार में सो रहे टैक्सी ड्राइवर को एक हजार रुपए में डेहलों तक छोड़ने के लिए हायर कर लिया। रास्ते में वह पेशाब करने रुके तो ड्राइवर को धक्का मार स्विफ्ट लूटकर फरार हो गए। इसके बाद पीड़ित ने इसकी जानकारी पुलिस को दी। मामले की सूचना मिलने पर डेहलों पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। एसएचओ सुखदेव सिंह के मुताबिक रायकोट के गुरमीत सिंह की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया।

जानकारी के मुताबिक गुरमीत सिंह टैक्सी चलाता है। उसने स्विफ्ट कार एसबीआई बैंक में लगाई है। रविवार रात वह बाहर गया था। रात ज्यादा होने के चलते वह घर नहीं गया और बस स्टैंड के पास ही सड़क पर कार खड़ी कर सो गया। देर रात करीब 2 बजे उसके पास दो युवक आए। उन्होंने उसे डेहलों के पास चलने के लिए कहा। मगर उसने मना कर दिया। युवक उसे बार-बार कहते रहे और एक हजार रुपए देने को

कहा। उनकी बातों में आकर गुरमीत मान गया और दोनों को छोड़ने चला गया। डेहलों के गांव पुहीड़ के पास युवक ने वॉशरूम जाने की बात कही। इस पर गुरमीत ने रास्ते में खाली जगह देखकर कार रोक ली। गुरमीत भी कार से उतर गया। जबकि चाबी कार में ही लगी थी। इसी दौरान युवकों ने उसे धक्का मारा और कार लेकर फरार हो गए।

सीसीटीवी खंगाल रही पुलिस: जांच में पता चला है कि आरोपी कार लेकर मलेरकोटला की तरफ भागे हैं। पुलिस इलाके में सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाल रही है। हालांकि एक कैमरे में कार जाते हुए दिख रही हैं, लेकिन अंधेरा होने से फुटेज साफ नहीं आई। जबकि छह महीने पहले भी इनोवा टैक्सी ड्राइवर को कुछ युवक बस स्टैंड से अमृतसर के लिए बुकिंग कर ले गए थे, लेकिन रास्ते में उससे कार लूटकर भाग निकले थे।

