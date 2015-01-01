पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्मम हत्या:रातभर की हत्या की प्लानिंग, 1.30 बजे सुसाइड नोट पत्नी को किया वॉट्सएप, सुबह 6 बजे की वारदात

लुधियाना44 मिनट पहले
मौके पर जांच करते पुलिस अफसर।
  • हंबड़ां रोड के मयूर विहार में परिवार के 4 सदस्यों की निर्मम हत्या का मामला
  • डीवीआर का पासवर्ड खोलने के लिए भेजा, इसमें रिकॉर्ड है पूरा हत्याकांड, आरोपी ने एक दिन पहले ही खरीदे थे हथियार

हंबड़ां रोड के मयूर विहार इलाके में एक परिवार के चार सदस्यों की निर्मम हत्या की प्लानिंग आरोपी बिल्डर राजीव सुंडा ने एक दिन पहले ही कर ली थी। उसे अंजाम देने से पहले उसने सुसाइड नोट लिखा और फिर रात करीब 1.30 बजे पत्नी के वॉट्सएप पर भेज दिया।

इसके बाद आरोपी सुबह होने के इंतजार में बैठा रहा और फिर सुबह 6 से 6.26 बजे तक उसने पूरे हत्याकांड को अंजाम दिया। इसके बाद वो भागा, लेकिन आग लगने की वजह से वो खुद भी झुलस गया। आखिरी बार जिसने उसे देखा उसे आरोपी राजीव का चेहरे का एक हिस्सा जला मिला है। वहीं, पुलिस साइंटिफिक और टेक्नीकल ढंग से इस केस को देख रही है। पूरे परिवार के मोबाइल, घर से सीसीटीवी कैमरे और सुसाइड नोट को काफी गंभीरता से लिया जा रहा है, क्योंकि एक 70 साल के बुजुर्ग की ओर से चार लोगों की निर्मम हत्या करने की बात किसी के भी हल्क से नीचे नहीं उतर रही। वहीं, पुलिस ने डीवीआर का पासवर्ड खोलने के लिए भेजा है, क्योंकि इसमें पूरा हत्याकांड रिकॉर्ड है। फुटेज ही पुलिस के लिए अहम सुराग साबित हो सकती है।

दीवार में टक्कर के बाद आरोपी की कार में लगी आग।
दीवार में टक्कर के बाद आरोपी की कार में लगी आग।

एक्टिवा सवार को रौंदा, फटे टायर से दौड़ाई कार, दीवार से टक्कर के बाद लगी आग
इलाके के लोगों ने बताया कि वारदात के बाद आरोपी अपनी स्विफ्ट लेकर घर से निकला, जोकि मोड़ पर जाकर एक एक्टिवा चालक से टकरा गई, जिससे वो गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। इस दौरान राजीव की गाड़ी का टायर फट गया और फटे हुए टायर के साथ ही गाड़ी भगाता रहा, जोकि गोल्फ लिंक कॉलोनी के पास अनियंत्रित होकर दीवार से जा टकराई और इसमें आग लग गई।

सुसाइड नोट की फॉरेंसिक, सीसीटीवी की टेक्नीकल टीम जांच में जुटी
पुलिस घर से मिले सुसाइड नोट को पुलिस फॉरेंसिक जांच के लिए भेजने की तैयारी में है। घर से मिले राजीव के लिखे कुछ दस्तावेजों से उसकी लिखाई का मिलान किया जाएगा। वहीं, जब हत्या हुई तो उस समय घर से सीसीटीवी कैमरे चल रहे थे। पुलिस ने पूरा घटनाक्रम चेक करना था, लेकिन जब स्क्रीन को खोला तो उसमें पासवर्ड लगा था। लिहाजा इसे देखते हुए टेक्नीकल टीम को डीवीआर का पासवर्ड खोलने के लिए भेजा है। साथ ही पुलिस को आरोपी समेत पूरे परिवार के मोबाइल मिल गए हैं। उनकी भी फॉरेंसिक और टेक्नीकल स्टाफ की टीम जांच कर रही है।

पारिवारिक मेंबरों के सोने से पहले नशीली चीज खिलाने का शक
रात को राजीव ने पूरे परिवार के सोने का इंतजार किया। पुलिस को शक है कि परिवार के सोने से पहले उनको कोई नशीली चीज खिलाई या सुंघाई गई थी। देर रात करीब 1.30 बजे उसने सुसाइड नोट लिखा और फिर पत्नी को भी भेजा। सूत्र बताते हैं कि उसने एक वसीयत भी लिखी। इसमें पैसों और प्रॉपर्टी का जिक्र किया। इस दौरान वो सोया नहीं, सारी तैयारी के बाद सुबह 25 मिनट में पूरे हत्याकांड को अंजाम देकर खुद फरार हो गया। सूत्र बताते हैं कि प्राथमिक जांच में जिस कुल्हाड़ी और चाकू का इस्तेमाल राजीव ने हत्या के लिए किया, वो नए खरीदे लग रहे हैं। लिहाजा आशंका जताई है कि हत्या से एक दिन पहले आरोपी ने हथियार खरीदे और फिर सुबह होने तक उसे छिपाकर रखा। इसके बाद उसी से अंजाम दिया गया। फिलहाल उसकी जांच भी फॉरेंसिक टीम कर रही है।

पत्नी और बहू-पोते की कमरे से मिली बॉडी
पुलिस एफआईआर के मुताबिक आरोपी की पत्नी का शव उसके कमरे में बेड, बहू और पोते के शव उनके कमरे, जबकि बेटे का शव लॉबी में खून से लथपथ मिला। उसकी गर्दन, सिर और छाती पर घाव मिले हैं। फिलहाल बुधवार को उनका पोस्टमार्टम होगा। इसके बाद बाकी डिटेल पता चलेगी। आरोपी को लोगों ने साउथ सिटी इलाके में देखा था। लिहाजा पुलिस ने गोताखोरों की मदद से नहर को चेक करवाया, हालांकि पुलिस को कुछ नहीं मिला। वहीं, पुलिस ने साथ लगते जंगल की भी सर्च करवाई, मगर वहां से भी कुछ हाथ नहीं लग पाया।

पड़ोसी बोले- राजीव का स्वभाव था शकी

पड़ोसी राजीव विज ने बताया कि सुबह जब वारदात हुई तो आरोपी की बहू के पिता अशोक और भाई गौरव घर के बाहर खड़े थे। उन्हें बुलाया और अंदर पड़ी लाशें दिखाईं। सुबह 6 बजे घर से चिल्लाने की आवाजें आ रही थी, लेकिन लगा कि पहले जैसे ही झगड़ा हो रहा है।

दूसरे पड़ोसी अनमोल ने बताया कि पिछले 12 साल से आरोपी यहां रह रहे हैं, लेकिन न तो किसी ने उनकी पत्नी को देखा, न बहू न बेटे और न ही पोते को। वो खुद जब निकलते थे तो सिर्फ नमस्ते करते चले जाते थे। उन्होंने पोते को भी कभी खेलने के लिए बाहर नहीं भेजा। राजीव का स्वभाव थोड़ा शकी था और गुस्से वाला था। पिछले 10 सालों से उसका अपनी बहनों से भी कोई संपर्क नहीं था।

