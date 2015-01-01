पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आवेदक:आधार कार्ड में सुधार, फोन नंबर दर्ज करवाने के लिए 4 माह से आवेदक काट रहे हैं चक्कर

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आधार कार्ड बनाते समय लापरवाही का नतीजा लोगों को भुगतना पड़ रहा, 38 सुविधा सेंटरों में रोज 2 हजार करेक्शन के केस आ रहे

सुविधा सेंटरों में आवेदकों को असुविधा हो रही है। बड़ी संख्या में आवेदक सुविधा सेंटरों पर आधार कार्ड में करेक्शन करवाने आ रहे हैं। 15-20 दिन तो किसी को 4 महीने बीतने पर भी आधार कार्ड नहीं मिल पा रहा है। वहीं, पहले से बनाए आधार कार्ड में भी लोगों को करेक्शन करवाने के लिए आना पड़ रहा है। यानी आधार कार्ड बनाते समय लापरवाही का नतीजा लोगों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। बता दें कि आधार कार्ड की करेक्शन के लिए जिले में 38 सुविधा सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। इसमें रोजाना करीब 2 हजार आधार कार्ड करेक्शन के केस आ रहे हैं। इसमें पता बदलवाने, फोन नंबर दर्ज करवाने, बायोमेट्रिक, फोटो-नाम बदलवाने, सर नेम

जुड़वाने, जन्मतिथि डलवाने के लिए आवेदन आ रहे हैं। इसके अलावा डाकघर में भी रोजाना 60 आवेदक आधार कार्ड में करेक्शन और नए बनवाने के लिए आते हैं। सुविधा केंद्रों और डाकघर में अधिकतर केस आधार कार्ड से फोन नंबर जोड़ने व एड्रेस चेंज के ही आ रहे है। जबकि कुछ केस ही ऐसे ही जिसमें अक्षरों की करेक्शन संबंधी आ रहे है। करेक्शन संबंधी 50 रुपए की फीस चार्जेस ही लिए जा रहे हैं।

आवेदक बोले-20 दिन बीतने पर भी नहीं मिल पा रहा आधार कार्ड -आवेदक पारस मेहरा ने बताया कि वह पहले किराए के मकान में रहता था, परंतु अब अपना मकान बनाने पर आधार कार्ड पर पता बदलवाया है। 20 दिन बीतने पर भी आधार कार्ड नहीं मिला है। ऑनलाइन चेक करने पर भी स्टेट्स अपडेट नहीं हुआ है। सरवेश रानी ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन से पहले आधार कार्ड नया बनवाया था। लॉकडाउन के कारण स्टेट्स चेक नहीं कर पाई। इस कारण आधार बनवाने के दौरान स्लिप गुम हो गई। अब पता नहीं चल पा रहा है कि आधार कार्ड कैसे मिलेगा। शगुन बावा ने बताया कि आधार कार्ड बनाया, जो उसमें शगुन के आगे

तीन बार ए लिखा था। इसके बाद उसे करेक्शन करवाने के लिए सुविधा केंद्र में जाकर ठीक करवाया है, जोकि एक महीने बाद आज मिला है। पुष्पिंदर जॉली ने बताया कि आधार कार्ड बनाते समय फोन नंबर भी साथ में दिया गया और जन्मतिथि भी लिखवाई। परंतु जब आधार कार्ड बनकर आया तो जन्मतिथि नहीं लिखी और न ही फोन नंबर एड किया था, जिसे अब ठीक करवाया है।

हेल्पलाइन नंबर 1947 पर करें संपर्क -सुविधा केंद्रों में पता बदलवाने और फोन नंबर जोड़ने के ही अधिक केस आ रहे हैं। अगर किसी व्यक्ति को आधार कार्ड को लेकर परेशानी आती है तो हेल्पलाइन नंबर 1947 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा वेबसाइट यूआईडीएआई पर स्टेट्स चेक किया जा सकता है। यहीं नहीं पता बदलवाने के लिए घर बैठे ही फॉर्म भरा जा सकता है। बायोमेट्रिक, फोन नंबर एड करने के लिए सुविधा केंद्रों में ही आना पड़ेगा।-साहिल अरोड़ा, इंचार्ज, सुविधा केंद्र

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें