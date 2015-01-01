पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीएम स्वनिधि योजना:सेवा केंद्रों पर अप्लाई करें 10 हजार का लोन, 30 रुपए चार्ज देना होगा

लुधियाना7 मिनट पहले
  • स्ट्रीट वेंडरों को दोबारा रोजगार मुहैया करवाने के उद्देश्य से किया जा रहा प्रयास

केंद्र सरकार ने लाॅकडाउन में सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत झेल सामान बेचकर कमाने वाले स्ट्रीट वेंडरों को दोबारा रोजगार मुहैया करवाने के उद्देश्य से पीएम स्वनिधि योजना चलाई है। इसके तहत गली-मोहल्लों या सड़क किनारे फुटपाथ पर रेहड़ी-फड़ी लगा आजीविका चलाने वाले वेंडरों को 10 हजार रुपए लोन मुहैया कराया जा रहा है। अभी तक शहर में योजना के तहत लोन अप्लाई करने के लिए निगम का रजिस्ट्रेशन कार्ड होना जरूरी है। वहीं, लोन अप्लाई करने के लिए फॉर्म भरे गए।

ऐसे में स्ट्रीट वेंडरों को लोन अप्लाई करने में आसानी हो, इस उद्देश्य से राज्य सरकार ने अब जिले के सभी सेवा केंद्रों पर भी फॉर्म अप्लाई करने की सुविधा दी है। वेंडरों से सेवा केंद्रों पर सिर्फ 30 रुपए फैसिलिटी चार्ज लेकर सेवा केंद्रों में लोन अप्लाई करवाया जाएगा। इसकी पुष्टि सेवा केंद्रों के डिवीजनल मैनेजर साहिल अरोड़ा ने की। उन्होंने कहा कि ये सुविधा सोमवार से ही शुरू की गई है।

मार्च से पहले वाले स्ट्रीट वेंडर सबूत देकर करवा सकते हैं दोबारा रजिस्ट्रेशन
साल 2018 के सर्वे के मुताबिक जिन वेंडरों का नाम सूची में दर्ज है, उसे लोन अप्लाई करने में कोई दिक्कत नहीं होगी। जिनका नाम किसी कारण से सूची में दर्ज होने से रह गया था, वे भी अब रजिस्ट्रेशन दोबारा करा सकते हैं। मार्च से पहले के स्ट्रीट वेंडरों को ये यकीन दिलवाना होगा कि वह रेहड़ी-फड़ी लगाते थे। वह इसका सबूत देकर रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा सकते हैं। रजिस्ट्रेशन की ये सुविधा भी अब सेवा केंद्रों पर दी जा रही है। इसके लिए भी मात्र 30 रुपए सर्विस चार्ज अदा करना होगा।

ऐसे करें अप्लाई

किसी भी सेवा केंद्र पर जाकर संपर्क करें। वहां आधार कार्ड, वोटर आईकार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, मनरेगा कार्ड, निगम का स्ट्रीट वेंडर कार्ड और पैनकार्ड भी मान्य होगा। लोन लेने के लिए आवेदक का नाम नगर निगम के सर्वे के मुताबिक सूची में चेक किया जाएगा। वेंडर का नाम सूची में दर्ज होगा तो उसका लोन अप्लाई हो जाएगा।

समय पर भुगतान करने पर 7% सब्सिडी

  • लोन का समय पर भुगतान करने पर 7% सब्सिडी मिलेगी। साथ ही अन्य योजनाओं के तहत लोन जल्द मिलेगा।
  • डिजीटल लेन-देन वेंडर करने पर 100 ट्रांजेक्शन पर 150 रुपए रिवर्स मिलेंगे।
  • योजना का लाभ लेने के पात्र शहर में फेरी लगाने वाले, सड़क किनारे रेहड़ी लगाने वाले होंगे।
  • पीएम स्वनिधि की वेबसाइट pmsvanidhi.mohua.gov.in पर जाकर वेंडर चेक कर सकते हैं कि वह लिस्ट में हैं या नहीं।
  • रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद अन्य योजनाओं का लाभ भी आसानी से मिलेगा।
