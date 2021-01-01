पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑटोमेटेड ड्राइविंग टेस्ट:एजेंटों की बजाय डीएल-आरसी के लिए ऑनलाइन करें अप्लाई: एसटीसी

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
सेक्टर-32 चंडीगढ़ रोड स्थित ड्राइविंग टेस्ट सेंटर पर लोगों से बात करते एसटीसी अमरपाल सिंह। - Dainik Bhaskar
सेक्टर-32 चंडीगढ़ रोड स्थित ड्राइविंग टेस्ट सेंटर पर लोगों से बात करते एसटीसी अमरपाल सिंह।
  • सेक्टर-32 चंडीगढ़ रोड स्थित ऑटोमेटेड ड्राइविंग टेस्ट सेंटर पर पहुंचे स्टेट ट्रांसपोर्ट कमिश्नर, नई सुविधाओं की दी जानकारी

ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट ने ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और आरसी से जुड़े कई काम सेवा केंद्रों में शुरू किए हैं। अब सेवा केंद्रों में जाकर 50 रुपए फीस देकर इन सेवाओं के लिए अप्लाई किया जा सकता है। साथ ही एम-परिवहन और डीजी लॉकर से भी जानकारी हासिल कर सकते हैं। यह जानकारी देने के लिए स्टेट ट्रांसपोर्ट कमिश्नर (एसटीसी) अमरपाल सिंह सेक्टर-32 चंडीगढ़ रोड स्थित ऑटोमेटेड ड्राइविंग टेस्ट सेंटर पर पहुंचे। उनके साथ एसडीएम बलजिंदर सिंह ढिल्लों और आरटीए सेक्रेटरी संदीप सिंह भी मौजूद रहे। डीएल बनवाने आए लोगों को एसटीसी ने कहा कि उन्हें किसी एजेंट के पास जाकर पैसे देने की जरूरत नहीं है।

वह ऑनलाइन खुद अप्लाई कर सकते हैं या फिर सेवा केंद्रों में जाकर 50 रुपए देकर अप्लाई कर सकते हैं। इसी तरह आरसी को लेकर भी कोई काम करवाना है तो वह सेवा केंद्रों में जाकर अप्लाई कर सकते है। डिपार्टमेंट ने लोगों की बेहतर सुविधा देने के लिए ही यह ऑनलाइन प्रोसेस शुरू किया है।

घर बैठे डीजी लॉकर और एम-परिवहन के जरिए आवेदक हासिल कर पाएंगे जानकारी-एसटीसी अमरपाल ने बताया कि डीएल-आरसी को लेकर काम पूरा होने के बाद 4 दिनों के भीतर आवेदक की आरसी-डीएल एम-परिवहन और डीजी लॉकर पर डाल दी जाएगी। आवेदक इस ऑनलाइन माध्यम से जरूरत पड़ने पर पुलिस को इस जरिए कागजात दिखा सकते हैं, जोकि मान्य होगा। कुछ दिनों बाद ही पोस्ट के जरिए आरसी और लाइसेंस घर पर पहुंचा दिया जाएगा।

जिनका स्लॉट बुक, वह टेस्ट देने जरूर आएं: एसटीसी ने बताया कि उन्हें शिकायतें मिल रही थी कि अकसर लोग स्लॉट बुक करवाने के बाद फोटो या टेस्ट देने के लिए नहीं आते। इससे अन्य लोगों का भी नुकसान होता है। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की कि जिन लोगों के स्लॉट बुक हो जाते हैं, वह उस समय फोटो करवाने और टेस्ट देने जरूर आएं।

पक्के लाइसेंस के स्लॉट बढ़ाकर 100 किए : डीएल बनाने को लेकर लोगों को अकसर स्लॉट न मिलने की समस्या से जूझना पड़ता है, क्योंकि स्लॉट सिर्फ सुबह 9 बजे कुछ समय के लिए खुल रहा था और स्लॉट बुक न होने की वजह से कई लोग डीएल अप्लाई नहीं कर पा रहे थे। एसटीसी ने बताया कि लोगों की सुविधा के लिए लर्निंग डीएल की संख्या 60 से बढ़ाकर 80 और पक्के लाइसेंस के लिए स्लॉट 70 से बढ़ाकर 100 कर दिया गया है।

