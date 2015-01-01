पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • AQI 250 Crosses, Increasing Asthma Problem In Children Due To Pollution dry Weather, 75 80 Cases Are Coming In Hospitals Everyday

प्रदूषण:एक्यूआई 250 पार, खुश्क मौसम के कारण बच्चों में बढ़ रही अस्थमा की समस्या, अस्पतालों में रोज आ रहे हैं 75-80 केस

लुधियाना42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • 6 महीने के बच्चों को भी सांस लेने में हो रही परेशानी, हफ्तेभर से केसों में लगातार बढ़ोतरी दर्ज

पराली जलाने से लगातार बढ़ रहे प्रदूषण, बिगड़ रहे एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स, बदल रहे मौसम का असर सिर्फ व्यस्कों-बुजुर्गों पर ही नहीं, बच्चों में भी देखने को मिल रहा है। मंगलवार को जिले का एक्यूआई 253 दर्ज किया गया।

बच्चों में वायरल के केस बढ़ रहे हैं। वहीं, अस्थमा के केसों में भी बढ़ोतरी हुई है। अस्पतालों की ओपीडी में रोज 75-80 केस आ रहे हैं। पिछले एक हफ्ते में केसों में भी बढ़ोतरी हुई है। इसका अहम कारण प्रदूषण है।

बच्चों में भी 6 महीने के बच्चे भी सांस लेने में परेशानी के साथ पहुंच रहे हैं। ऐसे में माहिर की सलाह है कि शाम के समय घर से बच्चों को बाहर न भेजें। माहिरों के मुताबिक सभी त्योहार मनाने पर तो ध्यान दे रहे हैं, लेकिन इससे पड़ रहे असर की तरफ किसी का ध्यान नहीं है। इस कारण समस्या बढ़ सकती है।

माहिर बोले : इम्युनिटी कमजोर होने के कारण बच्चों पर दिख रहा ज्यादा असर

बच्चों की इम्युनिटी कमजोर होती है। बच्चों में सांस लेने में परेशानी (ब्रोंकाइटिस) के केस बढ़ रहे हैं। बार-बार ब्रोंकाइटिस होने पर अस्थमा बन जाता है। वहीं, अगर बच्चे को महीने में 5 दिन भी सांस लेने में परेशानी से जूझना पड़ता है, उसकी एनर्जी 25-30 दिन पीछे चल जाती है। वहीं, उसके विकास पर भी असर पड़ता है। इस सबसे बचाव के लिए बच्चों को बाहर कम निकालें, हेल्दी डाइट दें। वहीं, मास्क जरूर पहनाएं। -डॉ. गौरव मित्तल, सीनियर कंसल्टेंट, फोर्टिस

नेबुलाइजर का इस्तेमाल न किया जाए

ओपीडी में अस्थमा के केस रोजाना 5-10 आ रहे हैं। रेस्पिरेटरी समस्या के साथ 15-20 बच्चे आ रहे हैं। बच्चों की इम्युनिटी को बनाए रखने के लिए हेल्दी डाइट उन्हें दिया जाना जरूरी है। कई बार लोगों घरों में ही अस्थमा को खुद ट्रीट करने की कोशिश करते हैं। बच्चों को भी नेबुलाइजर देते हैं, जो सही नहीं है। जरूरत होने पर इनहेलर डॉक्टर की सलाह पर लें, लेकिन नेबुलाइजर न दें। -डॉ. गुरमीत कौर, पीडियाट्रिशियन, सीएमसी

शाम को बच्चों को घर से बाहर न जाने दें
बच्चों में मौसम के बदलाव के कारण जुकाम, बुखार के केसों तो बढ़े ही हैं। वहीं, प्रदूषण के कारण सांस लेने में परेशानी के केसों में भी इजाफा है। इससे 6 महीने से लेकर 15-16 साल तक के बच्चे भी प्रभावित हैं। इससे अस्थमा के मरीजों में बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। बच्चे मास्क नहीं पहनते तो कपड़े से उनका मुंह ढकें, ताकि प्रदूषण से बचाव हो। -डॉ. नीरज थापर, कंसल्टेंट पीडियाट्रिशियन, सुमन अस्पताल

