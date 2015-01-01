पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायतकर्ता पर हमला:जेल से जमानत पर छूटते ही शिकायत करने वाले पर चलाईं गोलियां, 4 आरोपियों पर पर्चा

लुधियाना27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हत्या प्रयास, डकैती और लूट मामले में एक महीना पहले जेल गया था आरोपी

शिमलापुरी स्थित आजाद नगर इलाके में जेल से जमानत पर छूटने के बाद आरोपी ने शिकायतकर्ता पर हमला कर दिया। विरोध करने पर फायरिंग कर फरार हो गए। पीड़ित प्रकाश सिंह के बयान पर पुलिस ने आरोपी गगनदीप सिंह, अमन भैंसा, हिमांशु, गांधी ग्राउंड वाला और 5 अज्ञात के खिलाफ हत्या की कोशिश की धारा के तहत पर्चा दर्ज किया है।

एसएचओ बलविंदर सिंह के मुताबिक प्रकाश ने बताया कि वो फाइनेंस का काम करने वाली रीटा रानी के पास नौकरी करता है। रविवार रात को वो मालिक के घर के पास खड़े था, तभी आरोपी बाइक पर सवार होकर आए और आते ही दात और स्लगर से वार कर दिया। जब वो उनके साथ उलझने लगा और झगड़े का कारण पूछा तो वो हवा में 2-3 फायर कर फरार हो गए। आरोपियों के साथ उनकी रंजिश सिर्फ इतनी है कि उन्होंने पुलिस से उनकी शिकायत की थी। इसके बाद पुलिस ने उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। इसकी उन्होंने रंजिश रखी और कुछ दिन पहले ही वो जेल से हत्या की कोशिश और डकैती के मामले में बाहर आए हैं। पुलिस को घटनास्थल से गोलियों के खोल और जिंदा कारतूस मिला है, जोकि 7.65 एमएम के देसी कट्टे से चला है। गौर हो कि आरोपियों का इलाके में कांचा गैंग से साथ विवाद है। इसके बाद उनमें कई बार गैंगवार भी हो चुकी है।

