दीपोत्सव आज:पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त शाम 5.31 से 8.26 बजे, दिवाली पर रात 8 से 10 बजे तक ही चला सकेंगे पटाखे

लुधियाना6 मिनट पहले
दिवाली पर लोग सिर्फ 2 घंटे यानी रात 8 से लेकर 10 बजे तक ही लोग पटाखे चला सकेंगे। सूबे में लगातार बढ़ रहे प्रदूषण के मद्देनजर पुलिस कमिश्नर ने ये आदेश जारी किए हैं। सीपी राकेश अग्रवाल ने बताया कि दिवाली पर्व पर सरकार की ओर से जारी किए गए निर्देशों के मद्देनजर आदेश जारी किए हैं, इनका पालन करना हर शहरवासी के लिए जरूरी है। इसके तहत लोग सिर्फ ग्रीन पटाखे और आतिशबाजी ही चला सकेंगे। वहीं, लाइसेंसधारक के अलावा भी अगर कोई पटाखे बेचता पकड़ा गया तो उस पर भी कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

गुरुपर्व, क्रिसमस और नए साल पर भी तय समय में चला सकेंगे पटाखे
गुरुपर्व, क्रिसमस और नए साल को लेकर पटाखे फोड़ने का समय निर्धारित कर दिया है। गुरुपर्व पर सुबह 4 से 5 बजे और रात 9 से 10 बजे तक पटाखे चला सकेंगे। क्रिसमस और नए साल के अवसर पर रात 11.55 से 12.30 बजे तक लोग पटाखे चला सकेंगे।

दीपावली का पावन पर्व आज है। कोरोना के चलते शहरवासियों ने एहतियात बरतते हुए खरीदारी की। गुरदेव नगर स्थित बाबा गज्जू जी थापर समाधि स्थल के मुख्य पुजारी आचार्य जय प्रकाश शास्त्री ने बताया कि शनिवार को दीपावली पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त का समय शाम 5.31 बजे से रात 8.26 बजे तक रहेगा।

ईस्ट सर्किल

  • सिटी सेंटर और चौड़ा बाजार: 9646112051
  • सीएमसी: 9646111217
  • फोकल पॉइंट: 9646111316
  • सुंदर नगर: 9646111214 वेस्ट सर्किल
  • अग्र नगर यूनिट-1 : 9646114711
  • हैबोवाल अग्र नगर टेक-2: 9646112093
  • वेस्ट: 9646114712
  • वेस्ट 42: 9646133306
  • धांधरां: 9646114715
  • मॉडल टाउन: 9647114714
  • एस्टेट: 9646114687
  • जनता नगर: 9646114716
  • लोकल अड्‌डा सेंट्रल फायर स्टेशन मनिंदर सिंह फायर अफसर 9971203158, जसविंदर सिंह फायर अफसर 8360032502, 01612743111
  • गिल रोड फायर स्टेशन नवरंग सिंह फायर अफसर 01612531600, 9815990678{हैबोवाल फायर स्टेशन अरुण कुमार फायर अफसर 01612670101, 9417677805
  • सुंदर नगर फायर स्टेशन आतिश फायर अफसर 01612621651, 9878804541
