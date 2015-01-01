पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दी की दस्तक:धूप से दोस्ती, सुपर फूड्स का सेवन कर भगाएं बीमारियां

लुधियाना14 मिनट पहले
  • सेहत का विशेष ख्याल रख इम्युनिटी को न होने दे कमजोर, विशेषज्ञों की सलाह

(मनप्रीत कौर)
सर्दी ने दस्तक दे दी है। इस बदलते मौसम के साथ ही अपनी लाइफस्टाइल में भी थोड़ा बदलाव कर सेहतमंद बना जा सकता है। वैसे भी कोरोना काल में स्वस्थ रहना किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं है। विशेषज्ञों की मानें तो सर्दियों में सेहत का विशेष ख्याल रखना पड़ता है। अगर कोई कोताही बरतते हैं, तो सेहत पर प्रतिकूल प्रभाव पड़ता है। इसके लिए डाइट में इम्युन सिस्टम मजबूत करने वाली चीजों को शामिल करना चाहिए, क्योंकि सर्दियों के इस बदलते मौसम में कई लोगों का इम्युनिटी सिस्टम कमजोर पड़ने लगेगा और वायरस का खतरा बढ़ जाएगा। विशेषज्ञ बता रहे हैं कि इस बदलते मौसम में किस तरह कुछ बातों का ख्याल रखा जाए, जिससे सेहतमंद रहने में मदद मिलेगी।

शरीर में खून नहीं जमने देगी धूप, रक्त संचार को भी बनाएगी बेहतर
सर्दी में पंजरी का सेवन करें। इससे शरीर में गर्मी का संचार होता है। बादाम, काजू और अखरोट खाएं, लेकिन अगर कॉलेस्ट्रॉल है तो काजू खाने से परहेज करें। नहाने से पहले तेल की मालिश करें, जिससे रुखेपन का समस्या दूर होगी। धूप से दोस्ती करें, क्योंकि धूप से केवल विटामिन डी ही नहीं मिलता, बल्कि इससे सेहत को कई और भी फायदे होते हैं। धूप शरीर को गर्माहट देने के साथ-साथ कई बीमारियों से भी बचाएगी। ये गुनगुनी धूप शारीरिक व मानसिक प्रॉब्लम को दूर करने में भी मददगार हाेगी। बहुत से लोग सर्दियों में कम रोशनी और धुंध के कारण सीजनल डिप्रेशन के शिकार हो जाते हैं। ऐसे लोगों के लिए कुछ देर धूप सेकना जरूरी है। धूप शरीर में खून जमने की प्रक्रिया रोककर रक्त संचार को भी बेहतर बनाएगी।-डॉ. रविंदर वात्स्यायन, आयुर्वेदाचार्य

पत्तेदार सब्जियां, खट्टे फल, सूखे मेवे का करें सेवन
सर्दियों में ऐसे फूड्स का ज्यादा सेवन करने की सलाह दी जाती है जो इम्युनिटी को बूस्ट करें। इसके लिए डाइट में सुपर फूड्स को शामिल करें। रेड बेल पेपर बीटा-कैरोटीन से भरपूर, ब्रोकली फाइबर और एंटीऑक्सीडेंट, लहसुन हमारी टी-कोशिकाओं को बढ़ावा देता है।

विशेष रूप से कच्ची हल्दी शरीर के लिए बहुत अच्छी है। रक्त शोधन और विषाक्त पदार्थों को दूर करने में मदद करती है। ज्वार, बाजरा, रागी लें, जो पाचन में सुधार, कोलेस्ट्रॉल कम करने में मदद करता है। नारंगी, नींबू, आंवला, मौसम्बी जैसे खट्टे फल खाएं। इससे ठंड से बचाव होता है। दपत्तेदार सब्जियां पालक, मेथी, सरसों साग का सेवन करें। यह विटामिन ए, सी, के बहुत अच्छे स्रोत हैं। गाजर, शलजम, चुकंदर, शकरकंद खाएं। इससे बॉडी को एनर्जी मिलती है। बादाम, मूंगफली, खजूर सूखे मेवे खाएं। इससे त्वचा का सूखापन और जोड़ों का दर्द दूर होगा। -पॉलमी बग्गा, डाइटिशियन

