जायजा:बिट्‌टू ने स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्टों का किया रिव्यू, मेयर ने स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट का लिया जायजा

लुधियाना24 मिनट पहले
शहर में चल रहे स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के तहत प्रोज‌ेक्टों की स्थिति जानने के लिए लंबे समय बाद सांसद रवनीत बिट्‌टू ने जोन-डी में मेयर बलकार सिंह संधू, डिप्टी कमिश्नर वरिंदर कुमार शर्मा, निगम कमिश्नर प्रदीप कुमार, सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर शाम सुंदर मल्होत्रा, पार्षद ममता आशु समेत स्मार्ट सिटी का स्टाफ मौजूद था। इस दौरान कंपनी की तरफ से बताया गया कि 1133.67 करोड़ के 47 प्रोजेक्ट हैं, जिनमें से 7 प्रोजेक्ट 18.59 करोड़ के मुकम्मल हो पाए हैं।

383.42 करोड़ के 13 प्रोजेक्ट मौजूदा समय में चल रहे हैं, जबकि 539.01 करोड़ के 17 प्रोजेक्टों के टेंडर अधीन हैं, जबकि 221.80 करोड़ के 10 प्रोजेक्टों की डीपीआर तैयार की जा रही है। सांसद बिट्‌टू ने मीटिंग के दौरान सीएंडडी वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट प्लांट, ताजपुर रोड पर कूड़ा डंप को खत्म करने, मल्टी लेवल कार पार्किंग फिरोजगांधी मार्केट और स्पोर्ट्स के लिए शुरू होने वाले प्रोजेक्टों पर खास ध्यान देने की हिदायतें दी। कंपनी ने बताया है कि सराभा नगर मार्केट का प्रोजेक्ट साल के अंत में पूरा होगा। कारकस यूटीलाइजेशन प्लांट प्रोजेक्ट भी इसी साल में पूरा होगा।

इधर, मेयर ने स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट का लिया जायजा

सांसद बिट्‌टू ने मीटिंग के दौरान सीएंडडी वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट प्लांट, ताजपुर रोड पर कूड़ा डंप को खत्म करने, मल्टी लेवल कार पार्किंग फिरोजगांधी मार्केट और स्पोर्ट्स के लिए शुरू होने वाले प्रोजेक्टों पर खास ध्यान देने की हिदायतें दी। कंपनी ने बताया है कि सराभा नगर मार्केट का प्रोजेक्ट साल के अंत में पूरा होगा। कारकस यूटीलाइजेशन प्लांट प्रोजेक्ट भी इसी साल में पूरा होगा।दिन के समय सांसद रवनीत सिंह बिट्‌टू ने स्मार्ट सिटी की रिव्यू मीटिंग मेयर बलकार सिंह संधू, निगम कमिश्नर प्रदीप कुमार सभ्रवाल, डिप्टी कमिश्नर वरिंदर कुमार शर्मा और अन्य अफसरों की साथ की थी।

मीटिंग खत्म होने उपरांत मेयर बलकार सिंह संधू अफसरों के साथ सराभा नगर में स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत चल रहे काम का जायजा लेने के लिए पहुंचे। संधू ने कहा कि यहां पर काम तकरीबन पूरा हो चुका है। इस अवसर पर उनके साथ पार्षद ममता आशू भी थी। पार्षद ममता आशू ने कहा कि उनकी तरफ से किए गए वायदे को पूरा करते हुए मार्केट को खोला है, हालाकि इसका रस्मी उदघाटन सारे काम पूरे होने के बाद किया जाएगा। पार्षद ममता आशू ने अधिकारियों को हिदायतें जारी की कि मार्केट में बेहतरीन पौधे लगाना यकीनी बनाया जाए।

