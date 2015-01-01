पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एससी विंग:कौंसलर यशपाल के हमनाम को शिअद की एससी विंग में शामिल करने से परेशान भाजपा ने दिया स्पष्टीकरण

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिअद-भाजपा गठबंधन टूटने के बाद सियासत का साइड-इफेक्ट

शिरोमणि अकाली दल की एससी विंग में यहां से यशपाल चौधरी को प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष बतौर शामिल करने की घोषणा भाजपा के लिए परेशान का सबब बन गई। दरअसल दोहरा संयोग है कि इसी शहर में भाजपा के टिकट पर नगर निगम का चुनाव जीते चौधरी यशपाल वार्ड आठ के कौंसलर होने के साथ दलित समाज से ही ताल्लुक रखते हैं। शाम होने तक कौंसलर चौधरी यशपाल की ओर से इस बाबत लिखित स्पष्टीकरण

भाजपा द्वारा जारी कराया गया। इसमें उन्होंने दावा किया गया कि वह भाजपा कार्यकर्ता थे और हमेशा रहेंगे। साथ ही बताया कि शिरोमणि अकाली दल ने अपनी एससी विंग पंजाब की टीम की घोषणा की है। जिसमें मुझे विंग का प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष बनाया गया है। हालांकि वह निगम के 2018 के चुनाव भाजपा के टिकट से चुनाव लड़कर जीते थे। वह फिलहाल इसी पार्टी में ही हैं।

भाजपा ने नहीं किया नाम पर गौर : ढिल्लों-उधर, इसे लेकर पूर्व विधायक व शिअद के जिलाध्यक्ष रणजीत सिंह ढिल्लों ने अलग ही दिलचस्प खुलासा किया। उनके मुताबिक शिअद की एससी विंग में नव-नियुक्त उपाध्यक्ष का नाम दरअसल यशपाल चौधरी है, चौधरी यशपाल नहीं है। शायद भाजपा ने नाम पर गौर नहीं किया। इतना संयोग जरूर है कि अकाली ओहदेदार भी इसी शहर के रहने वाले मगर दूसरे इलाके में सक्रिय कार्यकर्ता हैं। बताते चलंे कि शिअद-भाजपा गठबंधन टूटने के बाद जिले में भी दोनों पार्टियों के बीच एक-दूसरे के नेता और कार्यकर्ता अपने साथ लाने की होड़ चली थी। ऐसे में भाजपा के कौंसलर के हमनाम के शिअद में ओहदेदार बनने से सियासी-हलचल होनी जाहिर थी।

