परीक्षा:बोर्ड परीक्षाएं नजदीक, स्वागत जिंदगी विषय की हिंदी में अभी तक किताबें जारी नहीं की

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • हिंदी में पढ़ने वाले स्टूडेंट्स की बढ़ी चिंताएं, कई स्कूलों ने विभाग को लिखा पत्र
  • पहली से 12वीं तक इसी साल लागू किया गया है नया विषय

एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट ने पहली से 12वीं के लिए नया सब्जेक्ट वेलकम लाइफ (स्वागत जिंदगी) लागू किया गया है। यह अनिवार्य विषय है। इसका मकसद मुश्किल दौर में भी सकारात्मक और स्ट्रेस से दूर रखना है। साथ ही सरकारी एफिलिएटेड, एसोसिएटेड, एडिड और अनएडिड स्कूलों के स्टूडेंट्स नैतिक मूल्यों के बारे में जानकारी देना है।

इस बारे में विभाग ने अंग्रेजी, हिंदी और पंजाबी भाषा में किताबें जारी करनी थी। परंतु विभाग अभी तक सिर्फ अंग्रेजी और पंजाबी भाषा में ही किताबें जारी कर पाया है, जबकि कई स्कूलों में ऐसे स्टूडेंट्स भी हैं, जो हिंदी में पढ़ाई कर रहे हैं। विभाग ने बोर्ड परीक्षा की तारीख जारी कर दी है। ऐसे में जिन स्टूडेंट्स ने हिंदी में इस विषय को पढ़कर परीक्षा देनी है, उनके लिए परेशानी का कारण बन गया है।

एसोसिएशन ने उठाई मांग : अगले वर्ष से अनिवार्य बनाया जाए विषय -एसोसिएटिड स्कूल जॉइंट एक्शन फ्रंट पंजाब के सीनियर वाइस प्रधान आनंद ठाकुर ने बताया कि विभाग ने बच्चों से स्टूडेंट्स से परीक्षा की पूरी फीस वसूली है। इसमें प्रैक्टिकल विषय भी शामिल हैं। इसके बावजूद महकमे ने हिंदी भाषा में किताबें जारी नहीं की हैं, जोकि सरासर गलत है। इस बारे में नवंबर में शिक्षा मंत्री से मिलकर हिंदी में किताबें जारी करने के लिए कहा गया था, परंतु अभी तक कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई। वहीं, हिंदी शिक्षक संघ के महासचिव मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि स्टूडेंट्स को वेलकम लाइफ विषय पढ़ाना अच्छा प्रयास है। हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा है और इसलिए स्वागत जिंदगी विषय पर भी हिंदी में किताबें जल्द जारी की जाए। कोरोना के कारण स्टूडेंट्स को मुख्य विषयों पर ही फोकस करने दिया जाए और इस विषय को अगले साल से अनिवार्य किया जाए।

महकमे को लिखकर भेज चुके : डिपो मैनेजर

इस संबंध में महकमे को लिखकर भेजा गया है। कई स्कूलों की तरफ से भी उन्हें लेटर आ चुके हैं। अफसरों को भी इस बारे में जानकारी दी गई है। उन्होंने आश्वासन दिया है कि जल्द ही हिंदी में किताबें जारी कर दी जाएंगी। -तिरलोचन सिंह, डिपो मैनेजर

