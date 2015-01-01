पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुलदीप नगर में चोरों ने की वारदात:घर के ताले तोड़कर 15 तोले सोना और 2 लाख कैश चुराया, शिकायतकर्ता फैक्ट्री में इंटरलॉक का है काम

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
कुलदीप नगर में काम पर गए परिवार के घर ताले तोड़ चोर घुस गए। चोरों ने घर से सोने-चांदी के गहने और नकदी चुरा ली। शाम को जब परिवार के सदस्य घर लौटे तो उन्हें वारदात का पता चला। परिवार के मुताबिक चोरों ने घर से 15 तोले सोना, चांदी, 2 लाख रुपए और कीमती सामान चुरा लिया। दरेसी पुलिस ने कुलदीप नगर के विजय कुमार की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज किया है। एएसआई हरभजन सिंह ने बताया कि शिकायतकर्ता फैक्ट्री में इंटरलॉक का काम है। वह अपने बेटे के साथ सुबह काम पर चला गया। उसकी पत्नी मायके चली गई। पीछे से चोरों ने घर के ताले तोड़कर गहने और नकदी चुरा ली। शाम करीब 5.30 बजे शिकायतकर्ता का बेटा घर लौटा तो तो देखा कि ताले टूटे थे और अंदर पड़ा सामान गायब था।

