पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इस बार सर्दी.... उफ्फ:11 सालों का टूटा रिकॉर्ड, नवंबर में पहली बार न्यूनतम पारा 4.8 डिग्री

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अधिकतम तापमान भी सामान्य से आया 5 डिग्री नीचे 210 तक दर्ज हुआ
  • आगे क्या 25 नवंबर तक छाएंगे आंशिक बादल, चलेगी शीत लहर

सिटी में शनिवार-रविवार की रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 11 सालों का रिकार्ड तोड़ते हुए 4.8 डिग्री पर रिकाॅर्ड हुआ। जिससे एकाएक ठंड काफी बढ़ चुकी है। रविवार की शाम को मौसम में बदलाव आया और शाम को बादल छाने से अधिकतम तापमान में भी गिरावट दर्ज हुई। रविवार को दिन के समय शीत लहर चलने से अधिकतम तापमान भी 21 डिग्री तक रिकाॅर्ड हुआ, जो सामान्य के मुकाबले में 5 डिग्री ज्यादा गिरा है। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक 25 नवंबर तक आसमान में बादल छाने के अलावा शीत लहर चलेगी, जिससे दिन के तापमान सामान्य से नीचे ही रहेगा।

बारिश के कारण नमी बढ़ने से गिरा पारा

दरअसल मॉनसून की विदायगी के उपरांत पंजाब में ढाई महीनों तक बारिश नहीं हुई। मौसम खुश्क रहा। मौसम विशेषज्ञ डा केके गिल के अनुसार गत दिनों एक स्ट्रॉन्ग वेदर सिस्टम बनने के उपरांत पहाड़ों पर समय से पहले भारी बर्फबारी हो गई, जबकि मैदानी इलाकों में भी भारी बारिश रिकॉर्ड हुई। इससे नमी की मात्रा काफी ज्यादा बढ़ गई और पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी होने पर वहीं से मैदानी की तरफ बह रही हवा ने भी तापमान में ज्यादा गिरावट ला दी है।

इस बार बारिश का कोटा भी एक दिन में पूरा हो गया

नवंबर में अक्सर बारिश कम होने के आसार रहते हैं। लेकिन इस बार बारिश ने भी 11 सालों का रिकार्ड तोड़ते हुए एक ही दिन में 15 एमएम बारिश रिकाॅर्ड की है। इसके चलते पिछले पांच दिनों से लगातार मौसम में बदलाव चल रहा है। जबकि पूरे महीने की सामान्य बारिश 7 एमएम रहती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें