  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Ludhiana
  • Calls Record From B&amp;R For 13 Works Of Look, Cement And Interlocking Tiles, Sending Reminders For 2 Months, Officers Not Responding

गोलमाल!:लुक, सीमेंट और इंटरलॉकिंग टाइल्स के 13 कामों का बीएंडआर से रिकॉर्ड तलब, 2 माह से रिमाइंडर भेज रहे, अफसर नहीं दे रहे जवाब

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोचर मार्केट में टूटी हुई रोड जाली और सड़क साइड से उखड़ने लगी।
  • 11 सड़कों के सैंपल फेल होने के बाद 13 नए सड़क निर्माण के कार्यों में गड़बड़ी की आशंका

निगम बीएंडआर ब्रांच के अफसरों और कॉन्ट्रेक्टरों की सांठगांठ से 11 सड़कों के सैंपल फेल होने का मामला सामने आ चुका है। इसी तरह एडिशनल कमिश्नर रिशीपाल सिंह ने अलग-अलग वॉर्डों में लुक, सीमेंट की सड़कों और इंटरलॉकिंग टाइलों के जारी वर्क‌ऑर्डरों के बाद अलग-अलग 13 और नई सड़कों में गड़बड़ी की अशंका के तहत बीएंडआर ब्रांच से फाइलें तलब की हैं।

हैरानीजनक है कि वे 2 माह से लेटर-रिमांइडर भेज रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद बीएंडआर के चारों जोनों के एसई रिकॉर्ड पेश नहीं कर रहे। वहीं, सूत्रों से पता चला है कि बीएंडआर ब्रांच के अफसर फाइलें एडिशनल कमिश्नर को देने की जगह किसी भी प्रकार की कार्रवाई न करने के लिए आला अफसरों की शरण में पहुंचे चुके हैं कि किसी प्रकार इस कार्रवाई को रोका जाए। एडिशनल कमिश्नर रिशीपाल सिंह ने कहा कि उन्होंने कई बार लेटर और फोन पर रिमाइंडर भेजे हैं, लेकिन किसी भी जोन से बीएंडआर ने जारी वर्कऑर्डर को लेकर रिकॉर्ड पेश नहीं किया है। दोबारा फिर से लेटर जारी की है। इसके बाद आला अफसरों को कार्रवाई को लिखा जाएगा।

रिकॉर्ड देने की बजाय बीएंडआर ब्रांच अफसर कार्रवाई रुकवाने के लिए पहुंचे आला अफसरों की शरण
एडिशनल कमिश्नर ने चारों जोनों के एसई बीएंडआर को लेटर जारी कर आखिरी मौका दिया कि वह 13 सड़कों के बारे में मांगे रिकॉर्ड को तुरंत पेश करें। हालांकि एडिशनल कमिश्नर ने लगातार दो महीनों से रिमाइंडर और लेटर जारी कर रिकॉर्ड पेश करने को कहा है, लेकिन बीएंडआर ब्रांच के चारों जोनों के एसई एडिशनल कमिश्नर के आदेशों की पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। जिन 13 सड़कों के निर्माण का रिकॉर्ड मांगा है, वो इस प्रकार है-
बीआरएस नगर आई-ब्लॉक लुक वाली सड़क।

  • मोहल्ला गुरु गोबिंंद सिंह गली 5, 6, 8 और बसंत नगर मेन रोड पर लुक वाली सड़क ।
  • भारत नगर चौक से सेशन कोर्ट तक लुक वाली सड़क निर्माण।
  • वॉर्ड 45 में पार्कों के फुटपाथ पर इंटरलॉकिंग टाइलें लगाने का काम।
  • वॉर्ड 8 में सतकार नगर, माेती बाग और न्यू रमेश नगर में सड़क निर्माण।
  • वॉर्ड 8 टिब्बा रोड पर इंटरलॉकिंग टाइल्स लगाने का काम।
  • वॉर्ड 71 में गली 25 और 33 मोहल्ला कोट मंगल सिंह और गुरपाल नगर मेन रोड सड़क निर्माण।
  • वॉर्ड 51 ओवरलॉक रोड निर्माण।
  • वॉर्ड 58 लोधी इन्क्लेव गलियों का निर्माण।
  • वॉर्ड 56 गुलचमन गली और माधोपुरी की सड़क निर्माण।
  • वॉर्ड 51 की अलग-अलग गलियों का निर्माण।
  • वॉर्ड 5 मोहल्ला न्यू सुभाष नगर, चंद्र कालोनी में इंटरलॉकिंग टाइलें लगाने का काम।
  • वॉर्ड 4 मोहल्ला प्रेम विहार में इंटरलॉकिंग टाइलें लगाने का काम।

इधर, अब कोचर मार्केट में कौंसलर भरवाएंगे लुक के सैंपल
वॉर्ड-68 में बस स्टैंड से लेकर कोचर मार्केट तक बनी 41 लाख की लुक वाली नई सड़क के निर्माण के दौरान गड़बड़ी ये सामने आई थी कि ठेकेदार ने बिना गटका डाले लुक वाली सड़क का निर्माण शुरू कर दिया, लेकिन कौंसलर बलजिंदर सिंह बंटी ने मौके पर ही गड़बड़ी पकड़ बनवाई गई सड़क उखड़वा दी। हालांकि अब वहां पर सड़क पूरी बन चुकी है, लेकिन अभी भी ये देखने में आया है कि रोड जालियां टूटी हैं। सड़क पर डाला गया सीलकोट उखड़ने लगा है। ऐसे में कौंसलर बंटी ने कहा है कि वह कैबिनेट मंत्री के सहयोग से सड़क निर्माण की सैंपलिंग करवाएंगे, ताकि क्वालिटी का खुलासा हो सके। वहीं, उन्होंने चेतावनी दी कि वह किसी भी कांट्रेक्टर को ऐसे गलत काम नहीं करने देंगे, जबकि अन्य पार्षद साथी किसी भी निर्माण के समय उनका सहयोग लेकर गलत निर्माण को समय पर रुकवा सकते हैं।​​​​​​​

